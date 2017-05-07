Menlo Park: Building permits approved by city

Below is a roundup of residential, commercial and public development projects that have been granted building permits by the city of Menlo Park in 2017.

The list includes the project's description, valuation and approval date. At locations where multiple permit applications were submitted, the valuations have been combined and the most recent permit approval date listed.

Go to data.menlopark.org and click on the "Building and Planning" option to see the city's online building permit data.

Many of the larger residential projects are knock-down-rebuild projects on existing residential lots. On the commercial side, there are a number of interior tenant improvements going on, many in the city's M-2 area east of U.S. 101.

--

RESIDENTIAL

951 College Ave. Build 1,989-square-foot, one-story, single-family home and new detached garage with storage and workshop. $504,000. 4.10.17

777 Sharon Park Drive Build 6,317-square-foot single family residence and attached 3-car garage. $2.3 million. 3.28.17.

828 Hamilton Ave. Add 1,600-square feet and remodel 450 square feet to a two-story, single-family house. $160,000. 3.22.17.

590 Fremont St. Build 2,081-square foot, 2-story, single-family house, 461 square-foot attached garage. Demolish existing house and garage/cottage. $760,000. 3.16.17.

920 Olive St. Build 1,760-square-foot, 1-story house with attached 440-square-foot garage. Demolish existing house, pool and detached garage. $1.13 million. 2.22.17.

308 Santa Rita Ave. Demolish existing home. $8,500. 2.22.17. Application to build new 5,575 square-foot, 2-story home with basement pending. $1.5 million estimated.

24 Campbell Lane. Add 636 square feet for secondary dwelling unit. Expand and remodel garage. $200,000. 1.30.17.

936 Hobart St. Build 2-story, single-family home and basement with attached 2-car garage. Demolish old house and garage. $1.4 million. 1.25.17.

740 Hamilton Ave. Remodel exterior and interior. $55,000. 1.18.17.

1177 Middle Ave. Build new 3,094-square-foot, 2-story, single-family home with 612-square-foot garage. Demolish existing home. $800,000. 1.17.17.

--

COMMERCIAL

1380 Willow Road Renovate a two-story, 33,792-square-foot office building. Demolish existing interior. $5.5 million. 3.9.17.

80 Willow Rd. Demolish existing interior. $173,500. 3.8.17.

1 Hacker Way Interior demolitions and tenant improvements. $8.6 million. 3.22.17.

937 Hamilton Ave. Demolish interior and add 9,831 square feet of tenant improvements. $2.5 million. 3.22.17.

990 Hamilton Ave. Demolish existing commercial building. 22,073 square feet of tenant improvements. $8 million. 3.1.17.

1 Facebook Way Underground utilities at 307, 308 and 309 Constitution Drive, add perimeter security fence, new guard shack at the entry and one at EVA lane and a temporary construction wall. $312 million. 2.14.17.

889 Santa Cruz Ave. Demolish existing interior and add 2,551 square feet of tenant improvements including new bathroom, storage rooms, rooftop equipment, power and lighting. $158,000. 2.2.17.

2750 Sand Hill Road Demolish interior and add 12,284 square feet of tenant improvements. $4 million. 1.30.17.

162 Jefferson Drive Demolish existing slab, add 129,587 square feet of tenant improvements on four stories. Upgrade landscaping. $15.3 million. 1.30.17.

1050 Hamilton Ave. Demolish interior and add 46,678 square feet of tenant improvements and new bus stop pads, ramp and crosswalks. $3.4 million. 1.23.17.

1360 Willow Road Two-story tenant improvements for commercial building. $4.5 million. 1.12.17.

2200 Sand Hill Road First and second floor tenant improvements. Application for exterior modifications to come. $1.8 million. 1.9.17.

--

PUBLIC

Seminary Oaks Park Add new shade structures. $17,600. 2.28.17.

__

