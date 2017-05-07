News

Uploaded: Sun, May 7, 2017, 11:28 pm

Menlo Park commits to making all parks herbicide-free

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

It took a lot of work, manually pulling more than 56 cubic yards of weeds – or about five dump-truck loads – and covering swaths of parkland with wood chips. But after a one-year trial that ended in March, maintenance contractors in Menlo Park say that beating back unwanted weed growth at four city parks without herbicides can be done.

Now, all city parks are slated to get the same treatment in coming years. In a unanimous vote May 2, the Menlo Park City Council (with Mayor Kirsten Keith absent) decided to eliminate herbicide use from all city parks.

The trial

During the one-year trial, staff said, the park maintenance contractors pulled the 56.5 cubic yards of weeds at the city's Willow Oaks, Stanford Hills and Fremont parks. A contracted mower and city staff also maintained Bedwell Bayfront Park without using herbicides.

The areas were then covered with mulch. While there still is some unwanted weed growth, the mulch has slowed the growth, staff say, and that will lower costs moving forward.

Overall, going herbicide-free was received positively by the public and has resulted in less Roundup being sprayed that could enter the water and possibly the Bay, staff said.

For all four parks, the trial cost $128,550 during the first year, or 54 cents per square foot. In the second year and following years, the expected cost to maintain herbicide-free weed control in those parks is $60,000, or about 24 cents per square foot. The high upfront cost is due to the cost of the mulch and labor for the first, heaviest round of manual weed removal, according to staff.

The council agreed to let staff and the Parks & Recreation Commission develop a phased approach to eliminate herbicides at all 16 of the city's parks, thereby spreading the expected first-year cost of $1.5 million over several years. After all parks go herbicide-free, staff say, annual costs are estimated to be $700,000.

Councilman Ray Mueller said he thought the cost was worth it.

Councilwoman Catherine Carlton asked the rhetorical question, "How much are you willing to pay to not poison your children?"

Councilman Rich Cline asked that the Parks & Recreation commission also look into starting an "Adopt-A-Park" program, in which local businesses could do some parks maintenance work on a voluntary basis.

Roundup danger?

In recent months, legal battles have been raging as to whether the primary ingredient in Roundup, called glyphosate, is a carcinogen.

The chemical is considered to have "low toxicity" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but has been labeled as a "probable human carcinogen," by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the U.N. World Health Organization.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment in September 2015 moved to require Monsanto, the producer of Roundup, to label Roundup as a possible cancer threat.

Monsanto sued the state, and in March, a California state judge threw out the suit.

Roundup is one of the most widely used – if not the most widely used – herbicides in the world.

The initial concerns that led to the city considering an herbicide-free pilot came from efforts by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and San Mateo County to develop a plan to clean up the Bay's water by reducing herbicide and pesticide use, according to a staff report.

Glyphosate is one of many pollutants that have been found in the San Francisco Bay, because after it is sprayed on plants, it can enter stormwater and flow into the Bay.

__

Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Sarah Staley Shenk
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
on May 8, 2017 at 12:31 pm

Thank you, City Council!

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 8, 2017 at 7:19 pm

Excellent decision.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by whatver
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

Now how do we get this herbicide-free rule applied to all public and private schools (pre-school thru 12th grade), and child and senior day care facilities, tot-lots and playing fields.

And the tough one - private residences, town-homes, condos, apartments commercial and industrial properties.

Quick action hopefully on the schools and playing field section and probably baby-steps on the later.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Yet More Of The Same
a resident of another community
on May 9, 2017 at 11:10 pm

whatever -- "Quick action hopefully on the schools and playing field section and probably baby-steps on the later."

With an engaged citizenry, that should be possible. The trick is to get the people affected by this to become engaged, and to keep them engaged.

Grassroots organizations should make it possible.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Name hidden
a resident of another community

23 hours ago

Due to repeated violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are automatically removed. Why?


Like this comment
Posted by Downtowner
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
10 hours ago

Congrats on a good decision!
Now, how can we get rid of the "parklet" on Chestnut? How is that astroturf disinfected from baby poo, spilled food & beverages, and waste from the homeless overnighters who set up camp along the perimeters? Who pays to pickup the trash & arrange the chairs every night? Would it be unreasonable to expect people to hang out @ Fremont Park?
Blocking Chestnut @ Santa Cruz creates even more parking lot egress confusion than existed previously. It was supposed to be just for last summer. As a long time (many decades) operator & patron of businesses @ that corner, it's hugely inconvenient, especially for handicapped patrons, not to be able to be dropped off closer to the corner. If you keep the parklet, you need a stop sign on Menlo Ave @ Chestnut. The lanes in the lots are very narrow & people now must use them as if they were streets, to avoid having to exit onto Menlo Ave.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Name hidden
a resident of another community

10 hours ago

Due to repeated violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are automatically removed. Why?


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Smitten Ice Cream closes Los Altos shop
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,515 views

Strawberry Brownies
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 976 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 320 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Readers' Choice

Readers' Choice ballot is here

It’s time to decide what local business is worthy of the title “Almanac Readers' Choice” — and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 29th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE