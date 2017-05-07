Menlo Park commits to making all parks herbicide-free

It took a lot of work, manually pulling more than 56 cubic yards of weeds – or about five dump-truck loads – and covering swaths of parkland with wood chips. But after a one-year trial that ended in March, maintenance contractors in Menlo Park say that beating back unwanted weed growth at four city parks without herbicides can be done.

Now, all city parks are slated to get the same treatment in coming years. In a unanimous vote May 2, the Menlo Park City Council (with Mayor Kirsten Keith absent) decided to eliminate herbicide use from all city parks.

The trial

During the one-year trial, staff said, the park maintenance contractors pulled the 56.5 cubic yards of weeds at the city's Willow Oaks, Stanford Hills and Fremont parks. A contracted mower and city staff also maintained Bedwell Bayfront Park without using herbicides.

The areas were then covered with mulch. While there still is some unwanted weed growth, the mulch has slowed the growth, staff say, and that will lower costs moving forward.

Overall, going herbicide-free was received positively by the public and has resulted in less Roundup being sprayed that could enter the water and possibly the Bay, staff said.

For all four parks, the trial cost $128,550 during the first year, or 54 cents per square foot. In the second year and following years, the expected cost to maintain herbicide-free weed control in those parks is $60,000, or about 24 cents per square foot. The high upfront cost is due to the cost of the mulch and labor for the first, heaviest round of manual weed removal, according to staff.

The council agreed to let staff and the Parks & Recreation Commission develop a phased approach to eliminate herbicides at all 16 of the city's parks, thereby spreading the expected first-year cost of $1.5 million over several years. After all parks go herbicide-free, staff say, annual costs are estimated to be $700,000.

Councilman Ray Mueller said he thought the cost was worth it.

Councilwoman Catherine Carlton asked the rhetorical question, "How much are you willing to pay to not poison your children?"

Councilman Rich Cline asked that the Parks & Recreation commission also look into starting an "Adopt-A-Park" program, in which local businesses could do some parks maintenance work on a voluntary basis.

Roundup danger?

In recent months, legal battles have been raging as to whether the primary ingredient in Roundup, called glyphosate, is a carcinogen.

The chemical is considered to have "low toxicity" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but has been labeled as a "probable human carcinogen," by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the U.N. World Health Organization.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment in September 2015 moved to require Monsanto, the producer of Roundup, to label Roundup as a possible cancer threat.

Monsanto sued the state, and in March, a California state judge threw out the suit.

Roundup is one of the most widely used – if not the most widely used – herbicides in the world.

The initial concerns that led to the city considering an herbicide-free pilot came from efforts by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and San Mateo County to develop a plan to clean up the Bay's water by reducing herbicide and pesticide use, according to a staff report.

Glyphosate is one of many pollutants that have been found in the San Francisco Bay, because after it is sprayed on plants, it can enter stormwater and flow into the Bay.

