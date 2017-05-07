Menlo Park: Carmichael reappointed to state committee

Suzan Carmichael of Menlo Park has been reappointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the California Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee.

Ms. Carmichael, 50, who has been on the committee since 2015, is a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine in the Neonatal and Developmental Medicine Division.

She has worked at the March of Dimes Foundation as a medical researcher and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an epidemic intelligence service officer.

She holds a Ph.D. in epidemiology from U.C. Berkeley and a master's degree in international agriculture development from U.C. Davis.

