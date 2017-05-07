News

Obituary: Gene Carmen Giannotti lived in Menlo Park 64 years

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Gene Carmen Giannotti, who lived in Menlo Park for 64 years, died April 15 at age 85.

Born in San Francisco, he moved around a lot as a kid and attended eight grammar schools, his family says.

At age 13, he gained the rare bragging right of being able to say he got his pilot's license before his driver's license.

At Serra High School in San Mateo, where he graduated in 1948, he scored the first varsity football points in the school's history, his family says.

In 1952, he graduated with a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University, and the summer after graduation, married Joy Baerwald. They were married for 64 years.

After college, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a first lieutenant. His family lived briefly in Oklahoma and Washington during his training. Their first son was born while he was deployed, and Mr. Giannotti didn't get to meet him until he returned from duty nine months later, according to his daughter, Mia Giannotti Bard.

When he returned, he worked in the field of management information systems – a precursor to IT – for almost 40 years before he retired from Measurex in 1994. He and Joy had two other children, living first in Menlo Park's Suburban Park neighborhood before moving to West Menlo Park.

According to Ms. Giannotti Bard, Mr. Giannotti was an early adopter of the "running craze" and ran several miles a day for decades before transitioning into walks during the past decade. He was an avid sports fan, she said, and "never missed his kids' track meets, baseball games or football practice."

He also played tennis weekly well into retirement with neighborhood friends and enjoyed playing golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joann Klee and survived by his wife, Joy; his sisters Judy Gibson and Ginger Juels; his children Tony Giannotti, Chris Giannotti and Mia Giannotti Bard; daughter-in-law Connie LeBaron; son-in-law Buck Bard; and his grandchildren Vincent and Sasha Giannotti and Cody and Connor Bard.

Obituaries are based on information provided by the families.

