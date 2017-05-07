News

Uploaded: Sun, May 7, 2017, 11:29 pm

Flood protection: Menlo Park budgets $6.2 million to upgrade pump station

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Given concerns about sea level rise and flooding in a major storm, the city is budgeting $6.2 million to improve Menlo Park's only pump station, located at 1221 Chrysler Drive in eastern Menlo Park, on the site of the Menlo Gateway development by the Bohannon Development Corp.

The station was built in 1958 to provide flood protection to the area bounded by Marsh Road, Bohannon Drive, Chilco Street and Bayfront Expressway.

The plan is to place the pump 24 inches above the base elevation that water might reach in the case of a flood to provide protection even during sea level rise. It would also be moved farther in from the street on Chrysler Drive.

On May 2, the City Council approved the budget for the project on a 4-0 vote, with Kirsten Keith absent.

In an agreement approved by the council, Bohannon Development Corp. will pay $500,000 to design and build the exterior of the pump station. The rest of the money will come from city funds.

The capacity that the pump station would have to protect against flooding is still being decided. The area it's protecting is located in a "100-year" flood plain, which means it has a 1 percent chance of flooding during a given year.

The current pump has the capacity to protect against a 10-year flood, or one that has a 10 percent chance of happening in a given year.

To protect against a 100-year flood will cost about $900,000 beyond the project's current budget. Council members suggested the city pursue emergency grant funds to fill that funding gap.

The expected timeline is to complete designs by the fall, put out bids and hire a contractor in early 2018, and complete construction a year later, according to city staff.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Smitten Ice Cream closes Los Altos shop
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,515 views

Strawberry Brownies
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 976 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 320 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here