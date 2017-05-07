Flood protection: Menlo Park budgets $6.2 million to upgrade pump station

Given concerns about sea level rise and flooding in a major storm, the city is budgeting $6.2 million to improve Menlo Park's only pump station, located at 1221 Chrysler Drive in eastern Menlo Park, on the site of the Menlo Gateway development by the Bohannon Development Corp.

The station was built in 1958 to provide flood protection to the area bounded by Marsh Road, Bohannon Drive, Chilco Street and Bayfront Expressway.

The plan is to place the pump 24 inches above the base elevation that water might reach in the case of a flood to provide protection even during sea level rise. It would also be moved farther in from the street on Chrysler Drive.

On May 2, the City Council approved the budget for the project on a 4-0 vote, with Kirsten Keith absent.

In an agreement approved by the council, Bohannon Development Corp. will pay $500,000 to design and build the exterior of the pump station. The rest of the money will come from city funds.

The capacity that the pump station would have to protect against flooding is still being decided. The area it's protecting is located in a "100-year" flood plain, which means it has a 1 percent chance of flooding during a given year.

The current pump has the capacity to protect against a 10-year flood, or one that has a 10 percent chance of happening in a given year.

To protect against a 100-year flood will cost about $900,000 beyond the project's current budget. Council members suggested the city pursue emergency grant funds to fill that funding gap.

The expected timeline is to complete designs by the fall, put out bids and hire a contractor in early 2018, and complete construction a year later, according to city staff.

