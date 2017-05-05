Menlo Park: New building proposed to replace Stanford Inn

A proposal to demolish the Stanford Inn at 115 El Camino Real in Menlo Park and replace it with a 10,274 square-foot, three-story commercial and residential development will be reviewed by the Menlo Park Planning Commission during a study session on Monday, May 8.

The inn sits at the corner of El Camino and Harvard Avenue near the Allied Arts neighborhood and across from the Stanford Park Hotel.

The proposed building would have commercial space on the ground floor â€“ likely for offices, but potentially for retail, if parking requirements can be met.

On the upper floors, there would be four apartments installed, with private balconies on the top floor. There would be 16 parking spots. Sidewalks along El Camino Real and Harvard Avenue would be widened.

The proposal generally meets development requirements in the El Camino Real/downtown specific plan area, staff say, but they are seeking design feedback from the commission.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 701 Laurel St. in the Menlo Park Civic Center. The meeting can be watched online.

