Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2017, 12:10 am

Menlo Park: New building proposed to replace Stanford Inn

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A proposal to demolish the Stanford Inn at 115 El Camino Real in Menlo Park and replace it with a 10,274 square-foot, three-story commercial and residential development will be reviewed by the Menlo Park Planning Commission during a study session on Monday, May 8.

The inn sits at the corner of El Camino and Harvard Avenue near the Allied Arts neighborhood and across from the Stanford Park Hotel.

The proposed building would have commercial space on the ground floor â€“ likely for offices, but potentially for retail, if parking requirements can be met.

On the upper floors, there would be four apartments installed, with private balconies on the top floor. There would be 16 parking spots. Sidewalks along El Camino Real and Harvard Avenue would be widened.

The proposal generally meets development requirements in the El Camino Real/downtown specific plan area, staff say, but they are seeking design feedback from the commission.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 701 Laurel St. in the Menlo Park Civic Center. The meeting can be watched online.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by Ranch Gal
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on May 5, 2017 at 5:45 pm

Having been here since 1956, I am saddened by the Santa Cruz Ave sidewalk restaurants that STICK OUT into the street eliminating many desperately needed parking spots, and besides,they are quite ugly too. [Part removed. Please don't speculate about illegal activity.]

Menlo Park......you are no Los Altos!

Los Altos has it right. Their Main and State streets are kept charming and inviting for dining and shopping. Seems like Menlo is just interested in a quick buck continuously.

Raising of properties to transpose to more "housing" is sad.
(metaphor)
So the Stanford Inn will now be a high-rise with housing and offices.
We're on the way to mirroring Redwood City. Mark my words. The Town Council has Ugly-fied Menlo Park.
IMHO

6 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on May 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

In no world is a three-story building that replaces a two-story building a "high-rise".

Menlo Park is a great place, but not because of its current architecture, which is a lot of forgettable buildings from the 1970s (with a few honorable exceptions like the BBC and the Stanford Park Hotel.) This is a great place to live because of the people - and as housing prices have risen, especially over the last five years, we are squeezing out a lot of the kind of people who used to live in Menlo Park.

Four apartments on El Camino won't make Menlo Park accessible to the middle class again. But it's a start.

Like this comment
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

Double the parking to 32 spots.

2 people like this
Posted by says it
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on May 6, 2017 at 11:12 pm

Looks like a real Eyesore, out of touch with character of other buildings (Stanford Inn)

Developers were not able to come up with something better?

Forgettable.


2 people like this
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on May 7, 2017 at 9:20 am
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

says it:

looks a hell of a lot better than what's there now.

2 people like this
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

The place has never been the same since Madam Katherine Palm Reader left. Wonder of she foresaw this development?

2 people like this
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on May 7, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

whatever:

I don't think so. She moved up to the Gaylords property after it closed and before it was redeveloped. Her record for foreseeing stuff isn't so good.

