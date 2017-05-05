News

Updated: Sun, May 7, 2017, 11:31 pm
Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2017, 4:22 pm

Atherton: Explosion awakens residents to Holbrook Lane fire

An explosion in a backyard shed at 36 Holbrook Lane in Atherton is being credited for waking up nearby residents at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, to a fire that had begun in the shed and was spreading to a fence by the time firefighters arrived at 3:53 a.m.

The one-alarm fire caused about $6,000 in damage to the shed and the fence and drew 23 firefighters, said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District in a Friday afternoon statement.

The dispatcher received two 911 calls, the first calling it a garage fire, and the second referring to a shed on fire and an explosion, the chief said.

Firefighters had the fire in the 10-foot-by-12-foot shed knocked down by 4 a.m. and under control by 4:16 a.m., allowing fire investigators to begin their work while most of the personnel went back to their stations, the chief said.

"We're not completely sure what caused the explosion, but it may have actually been helpful to the discovery of the fire," the chief said. "Most people are sleeping this early in the morning and Atherton properties tend to be very large which can often delay early discovery."

The fire investigators' initial take: the fire was accidental and may have been electrical and related to the wiring of a pump for a water well system, the chief said.

Along with Menlo Park, participating agencies included the Woodside Fire Protection District and the Redwood City Fire Department. In all, there were five engines, one ladder truck, two battalion chiefs and a rescue team on the scene, the chief said.

Dave Boyce

Posted by Citizen
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on May 5, 2017 at 4:51 pm

Looks like Atherton got one of those $23,000.00 fire calls for service. All that fire equipment and personnel, did they get their $$$$$$$$ worth...

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on May 5, 2017 at 5:51 pm
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

Interesting to note that the first arriving MPFPD apparatus was Engine 5 - which is located outside of the Town of Atherton.

Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on May 5, 2017 at 6:09 pm
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

citizen:

when your house is burning down will you care what it costs to put it out?

Posted by Peter F Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on May 5, 2017 at 9:54 pm

Where was the Atherton Fire Department?

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on May 6, 2017 at 6:27 pm

"Where was the Atherton Fire Department?"

Interesting question Peter. I think when it does form or when Atherton has had it with the current MPFPD they should name the first firehouse after you, the person who has done more to encourage an "Atherton Fire Department" that any other person in the county.

Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on May 6, 2017 at 6:37 pm
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

Brian:

Don't hold your breath. Not going to happen.

Posted by Peter F Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on May 6, 2017 at 6:43 pm

Brian - if you think that I have been "encouraging "an Atherton Fire Department then you obviously have trouble reading what I have posted.

The future for better and more cost effective fire services is county wide consolidation not elite driven Balkanization.

Posted by Randy Clunge
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on May 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

Do you folks care about the residents who were affected by this unsettling situation or only about who can piss further into the wind in regards to an Atherton only fire station vs. high MP taxes. I personally think that it's great to have a skilled fire department like we have, and can care less about anything else as long as we're safe.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
7 hours ago
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

Here are the response details:

The alarm was received at 03:50:30.

MPFPD Engine 5 arrived, from its station which is outside of Atherton, at the fire on Holbrook Lane at 3.53 a.m.

Five fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue company and two battalion chiefs â€” 23 personnel â€” turned out for the first alarm structure fire response.

