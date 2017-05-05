Atherton: Explosion awakens residents to Holbrook Lane fire

An explosion in a backyard shed at 36 Holbrook Lane in Atherton is being credited for waking up nearby residents at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, to a fire that had begun in the shed and was spreading to a fence by the time firefighters arrived at 3:53 a.m.

The one-alarm fire caused about $6,000 in damage to the shed and the fence and drew 23 firefighters, said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District in a Friday afternoon statement.

The dispatcher received two 911 calls, the first calling it a garage fire, and the second referring to a shed on fire and an explosion, the chief said.

Firefighters had the fire in the 10-foot-by-12-foot shed knocked down by 4 a.m. and under control by 4:16 a.m., allowing fire investigators to begin their work while most of the personnel went back to their stations, the chief said.

"We're not completely sure what caused the explosion, but it may have actually been helpful to the discovery of the fire," the chief said. "Most people are sleeping this early in the morning and Atherton properties tend to be very large which can often delay early discovery."

The fire investigators' initial take: the fire was accidental and may have been electrical and related to the wiring of a pump for a water well system, the chief said.

Along with Menlo Park, participating agencies included the Woodside Fire Protection District and the Redwood City Fire Department. In all, there were five engines, one ladder truck, two battalion chiefs and a rescue team on the scene, the chief said.

--

