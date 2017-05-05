News

Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2017, 9:00 am

Abortion rights, child marriage topics at feminist fundraiser in Menlo Park

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

During an awards luncheon in Menlo Park, held to celebrate the accomplishments of women's rights advocates and to raise funds for the Feminist Majority Foundation, words were not minced describing what is at risk for women under the current presidential administration.

The event was held at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club on April 24.

Eleanor Smeal, president of the foundation, said in her remarks that if one more Supreme Court justice is swapped out for a Republican party favorite, then Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case granting women access to an abortion, could be overturned.

If that were to happen, she said, access to family planning and safe abortions for women could be immediately undermined by many states that have passed "trigger laws" to restrict or ban abortions. Those laws automatically take effect should the high court reverse Roe v. Wade.

"Women and girls will die. ... Entire futures are on the line," said Kathy Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation, in an interview. A major priority of the organization, she said, is "defeating the president's agenda."

At the luncheon, the organization honored women's rights advocates Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN under-secretary-general, and Sarah Culberson, president and co-founder of Sierra Leone Rising, for their work on behalf of women internationally.

Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka was Dr. Khetsiwe Dlamini, chief of staff for UN Women, who spoke about UN Women and its initiatives to improve women's legal rights and safety.

Young policymaker

Another speaker was Aliesa Bahri, a high school junior from Los Altos Hills who attends the Harker School in San Jose. She brought to the attention of local lawmakers the fact that in California, there is no minimum age a girl must be before she can be married if a parent permits it and if a judge says it's OK. Current California law allows minors younger than 18 to marry with the signed permission of at least one parent, or that of a legal guardian, and a court order. While pre-marital counseling or a court hearing may be ordered by a judge before such a request is granted, neither is required.

State Sen. Jerry Hill was the first lawmaker to respond to Ms. Bahri's email, she said in an interview, and he began working on drafting a bill with her, the Feminist Majority Foundation, the Taririh Justice Center, the California Women's Law Center and Unchained at Last, a nonprofit trying to legally end forced and child marriage in the U.S.

The bill, which was introduced in the California Legislature on Feb. 9, prohibits anyone under 18 years of age from receiving a marriage license. It is scheduled to go before the state Senate Judiciary Committee on May 2, she said.

Ms. Bahri is involved in her high school's Girls Learn International chapter and has been selected by Girls Learn International twice as a delegate to the UN Conference on the Status on Women.

Even though she's not yet of age to vote, she has clear ideas about what young people can do to get involved.

"It's our democratic responsibility to remedy situations we think are harmful," she said.

In a separate statement by Sen. Hill's office, Ms. Bahri said, "Multiple studies have shown that girls who marry early are more likely to stop their education, suffer economically, and become victims of domestic violence. We have a responsibility here and now to end early childhood marriage given that we know how detrimental it is for our children and for our communities."

Other local schools that have Girls Learn International chapters are: Eastside College Preparatory High School in East Palo Alto; Castilleja School, Palo Alto High School, The Girls' Middle School, Gunn High School, iSing Silicon Valley Girl Choir and Keys School in Palo Alto; Menlo School in Atherton; Synapse School in Menlo Park; and Sequoia High School in Redwood City.

__

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of another community
on May 5, 2017 at 2:13 pm

Thank you for reporting so thoroughly on this event and these important topics.

1 person likes this
Posted by SCOTUS Fan
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 6, 2017 at 8:35 am

I disagree with Eleanor Smeal. I don't think that if one more Republican is appointed to the Supreme Court that the Roe v Wade decision will be vacated. In 1973, Justice Harry Blackmun, A Republican jurist appointed by President Nixon wrote the majority opinion affirming a woman's right to choose. Byron White, a Democrat appointed by President Kennedy wrote the dissenting decision arguing that the Constitution did not guarantee a woman's right to an abortion.

In fact in the 7 to 2 decision, five of the justices affirming a woman's right to choose were appointed by Republican presidents. Leading the way were 3 Nixon appointees: Harry Blackmun, Ultra conservative Warren Burger, and Lewis Powell. They were joined by two Eisenhower appointees: Potter Stewart and William Brennan.

The two dissenters appointed by Nixon and Kennedy, were respectively William Rehnquist and Byron White. So 5 of the 6 Republican appointees or 83.67% affirmed a woman's right to choose.

8 people like this
Posted by Kale
a resident of Atherton: other
on May 6, 2017 at 6:19 pm

No comparison between those guys and Alito Thomas Roberts etc.

Like this comment
Posted by SCOTUS Fan
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

Recent history has proven that Republican President have appointed a mixture of conservative and moderate jurists to the Supreme Court whereas the Democrat President have appointed liberal jurists only.

Nixon: Burger Blackmun, Powell & Rehnquist. Warren Burger and William Rehnquist were conservatives even though Burger voted with the majority on Roe v. Wade. Harry Blackmun and Lewis Powell were moderates.

Reagan: O'Connor, Scalia, and Kennedy. Sandra Day O'Connor and Anthony Kennedy were/are moderates, Scalia was a conservative.

Bush 41: Clarence Thomas is a conservative and David Souter was a moderate.

Clinton: Steven Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsberg are both liberals.

Bush 43: John Roberts is a moderate who voted to affirm Obamacare and Sam Alito is a conservative

Obama: Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor are both liberals

Trump: Gorsuch is a conservative but has no Supreme Court track record.

4 people like this
Posted by noo dell
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 8, 2017 at 3:09 pm

"Recent history has proven that Republican President have appointed a mixture of conservative and moderate jurists"

Not by intention or choice. For example, Souter surprised the hell out of them, and had been regretted openly since. Roberts a moderate? Not so - excluding the ACA decision, you would be hard pressed to identify three other decisions that could label him a moderate.

I agree with Kale's statement, which you conveniently ignored: "No comparison between those guys and Alito Thomas Roberts etc."

Gorsuch? Hmmm, rings a bell... Isn't that the fellow squatting on Merrick Garland's seat? And spare us the 'election year' tripe - what other qualified nominee never got a hearing or even a meeting over the course of a year?

Like this comment
Posted by SCOTUS Fan
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
on May 8, 2017 at 10:10 pm

Roberts started out unquestionably as a conservative but he has since migrated towards the center. In the 2014-2015 term, Roberts voted with Stephen Breyer (90 percent), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (85 percent), and Sonia Sotomayor (83 percent) more often than he has voted with Thomas (66 percent), Kennedy (74 percent), and Alito (77 percent). And that wasn't just on mundane cases. He has also sided with the liberal contingent in cases on major issues that usually divide the court along liberal/conservative lines, including campaign finance and anti-discrimination law.

13 people like this
Posted by noo dell
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on May 9, 2017 at 9:55 am

A single year of Roberts going 'wobbly' does not a liberal make, compared to a lifetime of conservative decisions.

Also: rather than paste the Slate/Adam Winkler article and change a couple words... why not paste unedited and give rightful attribution?

It's a personal responsibility thing.

Plagiarist: "In the 2014-2015 term, Roberts voted with Stephen Breyer (90 percent), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (85 percent), and Sonia Sotomayor (83 percent) more often than he has voted with Thomas (66 percent), Kennedy (74 percent), and Alito (77 percent)."

Slate: " *And so far this term*, Roberts has voted with Stephen Breyer (90 percent), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (85 percent), and Sonia Sotomayor (83 percent) more often than he has JOINED Thomas (66 percent), Kennedy (74 percent), and Alito (77 percent).


Plagiarist: "And that wasn't just on mundane cases. He has also sided with the liberal contingent in cases on major issues that usually divide the court along liberal/conservative lines, including campaign finance and anti-discrimination law."

Slate: "And that WASN'T just on MINOR cases. He’s RECENTLY sided with the LIBERALS in cases on issues that TYPICALLY divide the court along IDEOLOGICAL lines, including campaign finance and anti-discrimination law."

Web Link

Your simple attempts to hide your plagiarism wouldn't hold up to the scrutiny of a junior high school teacher.

Sad.

Have you also done work for Melania?

Good day, neighbor.

Like this comment
Posted by English is Lit
a resident of Menlo Park: Belle Haven
on May 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm

Class dismissed, bucko. Now, any comments ON topic?

