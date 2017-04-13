Tuesday: Chelsea Clinton at Kepler's Books

A book signing session with Chelsea Clinton for the paperback release of her book, "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired and Get Going," will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real in Menlo Park.

Ms. Clinton is vice chair of the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, and her work focuses on health, women and girls, and creating service opportunities.

The book tells stories for kids and teens about people who help their families, communities and countries.

Tickets are $15 for a copy of the book and admission for a family of four to the signing line.

