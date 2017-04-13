Every spring since 1982, Congress has held an art contest for high school students. This year, all high school students in the 18th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, have until 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, to submit a work to Ms. Eshoo's office at 698 Emerson St. in Palo Alto.

The winner receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., display of the winning work on a corridor wall at the U.S. Capitol for a year, and an invitation to a Capitol reception.

Eligible works include but are not limited to paintings, drawings, collages, prints and photos.

