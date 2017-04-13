A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 13, 2017, 5:43 pm

April 24: Menlo Park luncheon for Feminist Majority Foundation

A luncheon to raise funds for the Feminist Majority Foundation, which publishes Ms. Magazine and Girls Learn International, will be held Monday, April 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park.

The luncheon will honor Sarah Culberson, president and co-founder of Sierra Leone Rising, a public health and education nonprofit for women in Sierra Leone, West Africa; and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of UN Women and United Nations under-secretary general.

Available tickets start at $500. Click here for more information.

