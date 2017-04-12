Worth a Look

'Love and Taxes'

Bay Area comedian/actor/writer extraordinaire Josh Kornbluth will hold the Peninsula premiere of his film "Love & Taxes" at the Pear Theater (1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View) on Saturday, April 15 (tax day), at 7 p.m. Kornbluth will host a talkback followed by a reception with wine and other refreshments. The film, developed from one of Kornbluth's popular monologues, is a comic tale about seven years of tax avoidance and, according to a press release, may be the "first ever pro-tax rom-com in the history of film." The film also boasts a cameo by political commentator Robert Reich. Tickets are $30 ($20 of the fee is tax deductible). Go to The Pear.

Western Ballet's spring performances

Western Ballet will premiere its new full-length story ballet, "Puss in Boots," based on the classic tale about a tricky feline who helps its master win a princess' heart, on April 22 and 23 at 1 p.m. at Menlo Atherton Center for Performing Arts (555 Middlefield Road, Atherton). The show is suitable for all ages. On April 22 at 7 p.m., also at the Menlo Atherton venue, the ballet company will perform its annual Gala Celebration (suitable for adults and teens), featuring new pieces by Vicente Nebrada, Michel Fokine, and Artistic Director, Alexi Zubiria. A courtyard reception will follow. For tickets to either show, go to Western Ballet.

'The Wild Party'

Stanford University's Ram's Head Theatrical Society presents its annual spring musical April 14-15 and 20-22, with performances at 8 p.m. This year, the show is Andrew Lippa's dark, risque, rollicking "The Wild Party," based on the Jazz Age poem by Joseph Moncure March about feuding lovers and the titular raucous bash gone wrong (and not to be confused with John LaChiusa's musical of the same name and based on the same poem). The show will be performed at Memorial Auditorium (551 Serra Mall) and tickets are $10-$25. Due to adult content including violence and drug use, viewer discretion is advised. Go to Stanford Musical.

Paintings by Lynn Boggess

The plein-air nature paintings of Lynn Boggess will be on display in an exhibition at Watercourse Way Bath House Spa (165 Channing Ave., Palo Alto) through July. The exhibition is part of a new partnership between the spa and EVOKE Contemporary, a gallery based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Watercourse Way is open Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Go to Watercourse Way.

'ArtWorlds: India'

The Community School of Music and Art (230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View) will present "ArtWorlds: India," celebrating the art and culture of the India with a focus on delicate miniature paintings from the 16th-19th centuries, a variety of 20th-century decorative and utilitarian folk textiles, a classical Kathak dance performance by Sayali Goswami and the Kathakars School of Dance, and a reception featuring wine and Indian cuisine, on Friday, April 14, 6-8:30 p.m. (art discussion and dance performance starts at 7 p.m. in Tateuchi Hall). Go to CSMA.