'The Wild Party' at Stanford

Stanford University's Ram's Head Theatrical Society presents its annual spring musical April 14-15 and 20-22, with performances at 8 p.m.

This year, the show is Andrew Lippa's dark, risque, rollicking "The Wild Party," based on the Jazz Age poem by Joseph Moncure March about feuding lovers and the titular raucous bash gone wrong (and not to be confused with John LaChiusa's musical of the same name and based on the same poem).

The show will be performed at Memorial Auditorium (551 Serra Mall) and tickets are $10-$25. Due to adult content including violence and drug use, viewer discretion is advised. Go to Stanford Musical.