Woodside artists find inspiration and challenge outdoors

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

Most Saturday mornings it looks like a tableau right out of the Impressionist era when members of the Woodside Plein Air Painters pull over to the side of the road and set up easels to capture the surrounding scenery.

They like the challenge of painting outdoors for a few hours with constantly changing light conditions influencing the way the eye sees contrast and colors. Mother Nature's moods can swing rapidly, and the group of five to 10 women enjoys experiencing that, as well as each other.

Some admit they wouldn't paint as often if they weren't part of a regularly scheduled group activity. When they arrive at a prearranged private or public location in the local area or on the coast, they usually fan out, set up individual stations and get right down to work.

"We don't talk while we're painting, but it's really nice to have the group here," says Bev Iverson of Woodside.

On a brisk day at the end of January, they agreed to meet along Sand Hill Road on a stretch overlooking untamed Stanford land. Ms. Iverson got there at 8:30 a.m. when it was still dark and foggy. Two hours later she was a little flustered that the landscape looked completely different flooded with sunshine.

She frequently starts each session by taking a picture on her phone so she has a reference point on how everything looked in the beginning, but that morning she didn't.

For 26 years, Ms. Iverson has been teaching art to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade at Woodside School. She finds plein air painting on the weekend carries over into her work during the week.

"In taking risks in my artwork, I can encourage students to take risks on their own. I talk about it, and do a lot of landscape work with them," she says, sometimes setting them loose in the school garden with watercolors.

Ms. Iverson believes in practice, practice, practice. She paints every week and agrees with the quote she attributes to artist Henri Matisse: "One out of 12 is good."

Her tip for oil painters is: "Just come join us."

That's what she did when Dr. Vicky Coe Mitchell of Woodside started Woodside Plein Air Painters four years ago. Dr. Mitchell, an anesthesiologist, serves on the town's Arts & Culture Committee. She put out a notice on the website Nextdoor Woodside about starting a plein air group, and received dozens of responses. She posts meetups on Nextdoor Woodside and on the town calendar.

Dr. Mitchell's grandfather was a professional fine artist. She started painting on her own to fill up wall space at her home. She liked painting so much she went on to take classes.

Now that she has cut back her work schedule to part-time, she has more hours to play with oil, pastel and acrylics, and she paints most days.

"It's addictive," she says.

"Being in the outdoors and capturing a moment is great fun and very challenging," she says. "You have to think quickly. It's a good mental exercise."

She and fellow artist Sheila Finch are currently showing their work at the Palo Alto Bridge Center in Mountain View.

Ms. Finch lives on a sailboat in Redwood City and likes the freedom of spreading out her paints somewhere different each time.

"It's nice to get out like this. Your eye sees so much more color, you have to weed out a lot of the information," she says, dabbing away on a 6-inch-by-8-inch piece of wood.

She likes using that size to do a study, because later she can take it and create a larger piece in her studio in Belmont, and, she hopes, sell both.

Kit Colman has her 5-inch-by-10-inch canvas set up near her mother's easel. Now 89, Ann Hogle started out as a figurative painter working under Richard Deibenkorn, and has since moved on to landscapes. Both women are professional painters who work out of Ms. Hogle's studio on Old La Honda Road in Woodside.

Ms. Colman says she looks forward to painting outside every week. "You're dealing with the elements," she says. "It's more truthful, more honest."

"You hear a lot of swearing," chimes in her mother in a moment of honesty.

They share their studio with another mother/daughter team: Nancy and Jane Tracy, who also participate in plein air Saturdays.

The Tracys come from graphic design backgrounds. The elder Ms. Tracy says now that she's retired, she paints just for fun. "It's wonderful to be with such a competent group of artists," she says.

Male painters occasionally show up, and are always welcome.

Everyone participates in one show a year. After spending the day painting at the Djerassi Resident Artist Program open house in Woodside, the group showcases its work at an Arts & Culture Committee event in Woodside in August.