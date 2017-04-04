A&E

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 4, 2017, 9:58 am

Saturday: Portola Valley celebration of Herb Dengler life, art

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

An exhibition of original watercolors of wildflowers of the Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve by Portola Valley artist Herb Dengler will be on display on Saturday, April 8, in a three-hour celebration of the late artist's life and art.

This free event is open to the public, includes light refreshments and begins at 1 p.m. in the Community Hall at 765 Portola Road in Portola Valley. A panel discussion begins at 1:45 p.m.

The town's Cultural Arts Committee is sponsoring the event. Mr. Dengler's son, Ronald Dengler, donated the paintings to the town.

