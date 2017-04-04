Saturday: Portola Valley celebration of Herb Dengler life, art

An exhibition of original watercolors of wildflowers of the Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve by Portola Valley artist Herb Dengler will be on display on Saturday, April 8, in a three-hour celebration of the late artist's life and art.

This free event is open to the public, includes light refreshments and begins at 1 p.m. in the Community Hall at 765 Portola Road in Portola Valley. A panel discussion begins at 1:45 p.m.

The town's Cultural Arts Committee is sponsoring the event. Mr. Dengler's son, Ronald Dengler, donated the paintings to the town.

