Wednesday: Acting workshop and performance at Atherton Library

Act!vated Story Theatre â€“ featuring physical comedy, zany props and costumes, audience participation, music, American Sign Language and a unique set that resembles an oversize book with pages that turn to reveal scenery â€“ will perform at the Atherton Library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Road, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

The free public performance will be preceded by a 3:30 p.m. acting workshop for 12 children, age 6 and older.

To register for the workshop, call (650) 328-2422 or go to the Act!vated Story Theatre Facebook page.

