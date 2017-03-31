A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 31, 2017, 4:05 pm

Wednesday: Acting workshop and performance at Atherton Library

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Act!vated Story Theatre â€“ featuring physical comedy, zany props and costumes, audience participation, music, American Sign Language and a unique set that resembles an oversize book with pages that turn to reveal scenery â€“ will perform at the Atherton Library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Road, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

The free public performance will be preceded by a 3:30 p.m. acting workshop for 12 children, age 6 and older.

To register for the workshop, call (650) 328-2422 or go to the Act!vated Story Theatre Facebook page.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Property Owners and Developers--What's with all the Demonizing
By Steve Levy | 12 comments | 4,216 views

Our Beloved Dog Died
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,842 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here