A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 31, 2017, 5:13 pm

Menlo Park artist's new painting depicts Trump's relationship with Russia

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Menlo Park artist Michael Killen recently showed his new 4-by-6-foot painting, "Trump: From Russia With Love," at the Midpeninsula Media Center in Palo Alto during production of a TV program.

While federal departments including Commerce, NASA Ames, and the USGS, have previously displayed Mr. Killen's art, he said he does not believe that will continue under the current administration.

Mr. Killen says the new painting visually shows the Trump/Russia relationship that multiple organizations, including the FBI, are now investigating.

Mr. Killen artworks will also be displayed at Stanford University for the Silicon Valley Energy Summit 2017 on June 23.

