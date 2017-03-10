Woodside: Search-and-rescue teams searching for missing woman

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing hiker last seen

Thursday afternoon at about 4 p.m. on Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated Woodside, sheriff's officials said today.

Search teams are looking for Bethnee Haury in the Kings Mountain area, according to sheriff's officials.

Ms. Haury suffers from dementia and is dependent on insulin.

The missing woman is 56 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Ms. Haury, her husband and son, who are Bay Area residents, were staying at a bed and breakfast when Ms. Haury left and went on a hike at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The family had been traveling on vacation, sheriff's spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.

Ms. Haury left with her brown and white Aussie or Australian Shepherd. At about 7:30 p.m., her husband called the Sheriff's Office to report that his wife had not returned.

"They are not familiar with the area," Detective Zuno said.

A resident or business owner in the area said he saw Ms. Haury and her dog at about 4 p.m. and she looked OK, Detective Zuno said. But, he said, Ms. Haury may have become disoriented.

The San Mateo County Search and Rescue team and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, professional volunteer search teams, have been searching for Ms. Haury round the clock since last night, Detective Zuno said.

The teams are using search dogs and off-road vehicles and may add aircraft depending on the weather and visibility.

Detective Zuno said the area is wooded and steep.

Anyone who sees someone resembling Ms. Haury or has any information that might help rescuers find her is asked to call 911."

Detective Zuno said there is nothing to suggest foul play.