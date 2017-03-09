News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 9, 2017, 5:15 pm

Latest vote count increases parcel tax margin of victory

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

An updated vote count released by San Mateo County's Election office at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 increased the margin of victory for the Menlo Park City School District's Measure X parcel tax.

The updated count shows 5,732 yes votes, or 79 percent, to 1,526 no votes, or 21 percent.

The latest tally on voter turnout is a little more than 42 percent, but that should increase as more votes are counted.

Only a little more than 6 percent of the district's registered voters cast votes on Election Day at the polls.

The final vote tally is scheduled to be released by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.

