Barbecue truck opens at Pace Gallery in Menlo Park

Food for thought isn't the only thing served at the Menlo Park Pace Gallery these days: Starting this week, its parking lot is also home to a Texas-style barbecue truck.

The Meat Locker truck debuted this Tuesday, March 7, at 350 El Camino Real.

Owner Brad Lyons, whose two favorite culinary categories are barbecue and Italian, moved to the Bay Area several months ago after spending time researching barbecue, he said Thursday.

He recently approached the Pace Gallery to use their parking lot to launch his truck.

