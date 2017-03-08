Portola Valley moves to 100% renewal sources for electricity

The availability of electricity from 100 percent renewable resources for Portola Valley residents and businesses begins in April, and the town is holding two workshops, at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, to inform the public about the change and take questions.

The venue is the Historic Schoolhouse at 765 Portola Road in Portola Valley. Everyone is welcome, including residents of neighboring communities.





For residents with solar-panel installations at home and questions about net metering, the Saturday workshop is recommended, the town said in its announcement.

The electricity vendor is Peninsula Clean Energy, a joint powers board in San Mateo County that contracts with suppliers of renewable energy as an alternative to that supplied by Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

The green energy program launched in October 2016 for a limited set of customers; the second stage, to include all customers in the county, begins in April. PG&E will maintain the infrastructure for delivering the electricity.

"In essence, you still get the same dependable electrical service youâ€™ve always enjoyed, just at a much smaller cost to the planet," according to a Town Hall statement about the program.

Portola Valley's Town Council decided that the default for all PG&E customers in town was to receive 100 percent of their electricity from renewable sources – at a cost of a few dollars more per month than what they pay PG&E.

Customers have the option to receive 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources at a cost slightly less than what PG&E has been charging, the staff says. Customers may also return to PG&E as the supplier.

For more information, contact Brandi de Garmeaux, the town's sustainability and special projects manager, at bdegarmeaux@portolavalley.net or at (650) 851-1700 ext. 222.

To speak directly with a representative from Peninsula Clean Energy, call 1-866-966-0110.

