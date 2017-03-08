Math team from La Entrada School in Menlo Park advances to state championship event

A team of students from La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park is advancing to the state championships in the MathCounts competition at Stanford University on March 18.

The "Mathemagicians" team finished sixth out of 34 schools in a regional competition on Feb. 4 at Google headquarters in Mountain View, thus qualifying for the state competition.

Four of 10 team members will advance: Darren Shen, Bill Li, Nicholas Chang and Georgia Wluka. Other team members are: Nicholas Way, Jee-Hyun (Roy) Kim, Mateo Weiner, Karan Bhasin, Adrian Deutscher-Bishop and Sarah Ryu. Coach is Gerald Wluka.

The top four individual competitors from each state competition receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the national competition, which takes place in May.