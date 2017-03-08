Kids invited to turn trash into art

For the fifth year, third- to fifth-grade students and classrooms are invited to enter a "Trash to Art" contest sponsored by Rethink Waste, also known as the South Bayside Waste Management Authority.

Students in the ReThink Waste service area, including Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley, North Fair Oaks and part of Woodside, can enter as a classroom or individually.

The winning classroom receives $500 and a pizza party, and the winning individual receives a $200 gift card. Second- through fourth-place winners also receive cash awards or gift cards.

Deadline to submit entries is March 24.

Contest rules and an entry form are available on the district's website, or by emailing tours@rethinkwaste.org.