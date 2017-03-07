Wednesday: Menlo Park meeting on property crime prevention

Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith and Police Chief Bob Jonsen will host community meetings in downtown Menlo Park and Sharon Heights to talk about residential burglaries, vehicle burglaries and crime prevention.

The meetings will be held:

● Wednesday, March 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the La Entrada School multi-use room, 2200 Sharon Road in Sharon Heights.

● Wednesday, March 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Garden Room at Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Ave. in downtown Menlo Park.

According to an online announcement, Mayor Keith and Chief Jonsen are expected to talk about crime statistics, current events, and public safety concerns.

Attendees will also be able to visit informational stations to learn more about Crime Prevention through Environmental Design, or best practices for one's property to deter burglaries and theft, and neighborhood watch programs.

--

• Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.