Redwood City: Standoff with suicidal man ends safely

A standoff with a suicidal man at a home in Redwood City ended safely this morning with the man in custody, police said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a 911 call from a 57-year-old man who said he was suicidal and had taken a significant amount of prescription medication at a home in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue, according to police.

Once officers arrived at the home, the man refused to comply with requests to exit and the officers then heard gunshots from inside the residence, police said.

Police said on Twitter at 7:55 a.m. that the man was safely taken into custody. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Two nearby schools, the McKinley Institute of Technology and North Star Academy, were closed today as a result of the standoff. Police also closed several nearby streets while they negotiated with the man.

