Police calls: Big losses in thefts of jewelry and copper wire

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park and Atherton police departments and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

PORTOLA VALLEY

Residential burglary: Someone smashed a window of a home on Santa Maria Avenue, ransacked the interior and stole jewelry. Estimated loss: $59,000. Feb. 23.

Fraud: Someone unknown transferred money from the bank account of a resident of Willowbrook Drive. Estimated loss: $1,150. Feb. 21.

--

MENLO PARK

Thefts:

â€¢ Thieves stole two spools of copper wire from a construction site in the 1300 block of Willow Road. Estimated loss: $34,000. Feb. 27.

â€¢ Two men stole a walker from a woman waiting for a ride from a friend in the vicinity of Chestnut Street and Menlo Avenue. Inside the walker's storage compartment were groceries. Police described the men as black, clean-shaven and about 6 feet tall. Estimated loss: $210. Feb. 28.

â€¢ A thief entered a storage unit in the first bloc of Willow Road and stole two Louis Vuitton suitcases. Estimated loss: $3,000. March 2.

â€¢ Thieves stole air-duct materials from a construction site in the 1300 block of Willow Road. Estimated loss: $700. Feb. 27.

â€¢ Someone stole a wallet with $160 in cash inside from an unlocked vehicle parked under a carport on Fremont Street. Estimated loss: $210. Feb. 11.

â€¢ Thieves stole Ring-brand Wi-Fi doorbell/camera devices from two homes, one of Elder Avenue and the other in the 600 block of Willow Road. Estimated losses: $210 and $200. Feb. 27.

â€¢ An unlocked bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a home on Hamilton Avenue. Estimated loss: $200. Feb. 26.

â€¢ Someone stole two pocket knives and a pair of sunglasses from an unlocked vehicle parked on Fremont Street. Estimated loss: $150. Feb. 27.

â€¢ A cellphone, charger and cords were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Grayson Court. Estimated loss: $55. Feb. 28.

â€¢ A man walked into Safeway supermarket at 525 El Camino Real, picked out a bottle of wine and left the store without paying for it. Police describe the man as black, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a white fleece hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Feb. 10.

â€¢ Police arrested a San Jose man on theft charges on suspicion of having stolen razors, which were subsequently returned, from CVS pharmacy at 700 El Camino Real. Feb. 25.

Residential burglaries:

â€¢ Someone stole action figurines and other collectible items, Christmas decorations and camping equipment from a storage locker in the first block of Willow Road. Estimated loss:$9,400. March 2.

â€¢ An unlocked bike was stolen from the open garage of a home on Harmon Drive. Estimated loss: $650. March 1.

â€¢ Someone stole a bike from a bike rack under a carport on Alice Lane. Estimated loss: $500. Feb. 28.

Auto burglary: By means unknown, someone entered a vehicle parked on Waverley Street and stole a pair of sunglasses and a set of golf clubs. Estimated loss: $2,200. March 3.

--

WEST MENLO PARK

Theft: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole hearing aids. Estimated loss: $6,700. Feb. 15.

Auto burglary: A burglar smashed a window on a vehicle parked on Avy Avenue and stole a bag with a computer inside. Estimated loss: $1,150. Feb. 21.

Fraud: A resident of Sneckner Court said that someone opened a line of credit in her name for a retailer in Roseville. Estimated loss: $1,500. Jan. 23.

--

WOODSIDE

Theft and forgery: A resident of the 2800 block of Woodside Road told deputies of a stolen package with checks inside, followed by one of those checks cashed for $1,433.50. Feb. 17.

Drunkenness: A deputy arriving on the scene of a traffic accident at Friars Lane and La Honda Road cited a driver on charges of driving under the influence and another person on the scene on charges or being drunk in public and unable to take care of herself. Feb. 20.

--

ATHERTON

Thefts:

â€¢ Someone stole cellphone and a wallet from a backpack in a hallway outside a weight room at Menlo-Atherton High School at 555 Middlefield Road. Estimated loss: $250. March 2.

â€¢ Someone stole a backpack from a locker room at M-A High. No estimate on losses. March 1.

Accident report: A vehicle heading south on El Camino Real collided with a bicyclist riding across El Camino inside a crosswalk at Stockbridge Avenue. Medics took the cyclist to Stanford Hospital with minor injuries, but police cited him for "unsafe starting," a charge referring to his illegal activity of riding a bike in a crosswalk, police said. Feb. 25.

--

