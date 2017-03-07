Menlo Park: Sidewalk work on Santa Cruz Avenue begins

Construction has begun on long-awaited sidewalks on Santa Cruz Avenue bewtween Olive Street and San Mateo Drive in Menlo Park.

Sidewalks will be installed first on the south side of the street (odd-numbered addresses). That is expected to be completed by mid-April.

In the meantime, the walking path on the south side of the road from Olive Street to San Mateo Drive is closed.

Pedestrians are advised to use the crosswalks on both of those cross streets to cross the street and walk on the north side of Santa Cruz Avenue. Bike lanes will remain in operation on both sides of the street.

The whole project is expected to be completed by late September, the city said.

