Menlo Park: Downtown furniture store to close soon

Morgan Interior Design, owner of the Home furniture store at 789 Santa Cruz Ave. in downtown Menlo Park, will close the shop later this spring so the company can focus on interior design and staging work, according to business owner Blair Morgan.

"Our staging business is going crazy," Mr. Morgan said.





That, coupled with the loss of some employees who had helped to run the store, made closing the Menlo Park location it has called home for five years a bittersweet but logical choice, he said.

The business will continue to operate with Peninsula customers from its East Bay warehouse, located in Newark. The business works with Peninsula real estate companies to stage homes from Hillsborough to Los Gatos, he said.

As for what might move into Home's site in downtown Menlo Park, Mr. Morgan said he doesn't know yet, but added that the landlords have received many inquiries about the location.

Mr. Morgan said that the store's lease ends at the end of May, but the business could depart before then.

Beginning April 1, the store will begin a liquidation sale on its inventory, he said.

People can contact the business by phone at (650) 329-0100 or by email at info@mdgsf.com.

"We've enjoyed our time on Santa Cruz Avenue," he said. "It's been a fun run.

