Uploaded: Tue, Mar 7, 2017, 7:57 pm

Menlo Park cops catch two teens burglarizing Willows home

Willows resident saw a 'suspicious person' climbing over a fence

On a tip from a Willows resident who saw a suspicious person climbing over a fence of a home in the 400 block of Central Avenue on Tuesday afternoon (March 7), Menlo Park police arrived within seconds and caught two teens burglarizing the home, police reported.

The teens, 15 and 16 years old, from East Palo Alto, were booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall for possession of stolen property and burglary.


When police arrived on the scene around 2 p.m. Tuesday, they observed one of the teens entering the home through a side window.

Police said they set up a perimeter around the home with the assistance of a San Mateo County sheriff's deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer, both with their K-9 partners.

The police announced their presence and a short time later the teens left the house with masks and gloves on, police said.

The two were arrested without incident and found to have stolen property from the home, police said.

No one was home at the time and all stolen property was recovered.

In a statement, police thanked the resident "for being alert and promptly reporting this incident."

--

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by the donald
a resident of Menlo Park: other
8 hours ago

Donald Trump says build a great wall

Like this comment
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
7 hours ago
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

Great job Willows resident for paying attention and reporting suspicious activity. Great job MPPD for pinching these little pukes.

Like this comment
Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
6 hours ago

And they will be out and back to breaking into houses by the weekend. Parents need to be held responsible.

