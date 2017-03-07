News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 7, 2017, 9:39 am

If a tree falls on an Atherton road, who pays to move it?

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

If a tree falls in Atherton, who pays to get it out of the road? That question was pondered by Atherton's City Council at a March 1 study session.

City Attorney Bill Connors had recommended the town continue a practice begun last November of charging the owners of fallen trees in roadways all the costs of clearing them.

But council members favored finding a way to revert to the town's previous practice. The town had cleared trees from roadways at public expense, leaving the homeowner to pay for removing the rest of the tree from the roadside. Reverting to that policy might require changing town laws, the council was told.

The issue came up in November, when City Manager George Rodericks told council members in his monthly report that "the law is quite clear that the Town cannot use public funds (staff time and resources) for private benefit even when the staff time and resources are for clearing the public roadway or drainage channel. If the source of the issue is private, the cost of Town work must be paid for by the private property owner."

Since then the town has been keeping track of such work and billing property owners.

"It's a public purpose to clear" a fallen tree if "emergency vehicles and private traffic can't get through," Councilman Rick DeGolia said, and the town should pay.

"I think the town needs to make sure the roads are open," Councilman Bill Widmer said. Clearing the Atherton channel prevents flooding, he said. "We ought to allow for that as well," he said.

Councilman Cary Wiest said if homeowners must pay for the work, they should also be able to choose who does it. "It's a timing issue. It's important to clear the roadway," he said.

Mayor Mike Lempres said, however, that in other parts of the country property owners must pay for things that they have no control over, such as clearing snow from public walkways in front of homes.

Council members asked to also get more information about the policies in other communities.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Frustrated
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
3 hours ago

what they did not discuss is who pays for tree clearing when that tree is on land owned by the town. many lindenwood residents are not aware that typically the town owns all of the land extending out from the edge of the asphalt approx. 16' towards the homeowner's property. if a tree located in that 16' zone falls (regardless of whether or not it falls into the street) the expense should be borne by the town not the homeowner.
The town's current strategy is to tell the homeowner they must immediately clear the tree from the road or the town will handle it and bill them for the service- even if the tree is located in that 16' strip of land.
Not fair in my book!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Ah but wait
a resident of Atherton: other
1 hour ago

@Frustrated

If you look carefully at the Towns laws you will find the frontage area between the property line and the edge of street pavement is the responsibility of the adjoining property owner to maintain - to include any trees. The Town has standards to which it must be maintained.

I have found that this is similar to other communities where the property owner is technically and liability-wise responsible for the sidewalk along their frontage - much to their surprise at times.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Avocado and Wine-Soaked Sundried Tomato Crostini
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 5,782 views

Taking or Receiving in a Marriage or Relationship
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,330 views

The MP Financial Report for 2016: (Are we now a company town?)
By Stuart Soffer | 15 comments | 1,101 views

Pockets of time
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 1,029 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here