Tuesday: Polls open for parcel tax voters

Tuesday, March 7, is Election Day in the Menlo Park City School District. Voters will decide whether to approve an annual parcel tax of $360 per parcel. Authorization for the tax would expire in seven years.

Following the failure in May 2016 of two parcel tax measures to win the necessary two-thirds voter support, the district held many public meetings before the school board proposed the new measure.





With a $207 parcel tax expiring June 30, the new tax would result in a net increase of approximately $153 annually per parcel. Again, passage requires support by two-thirds of the voters.

Added to the district's three other parcel taxes, which have no expiration date, total district parcel taxes would be $1,078 per parcel, plus this year's increase in the Bay Area consumer price index. Those 65 and older may ask for an exemption from the district's parcel taxes.

If adopted, Measure X would raise an estimated $2.83 million each year. The tax rate is adjusted annually based on the Bay Area consumer price index.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ShapeTheFuture.org has more information.

See the Almanac voters' guide story on the measure here.

See the Almanac's editorial recommendation here.