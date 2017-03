Palliative care specialist B.J. Miller to speak Tuesday at Menlo Park fundraiser

Bay Area Cancer Connections, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that helps people affected by breast or ovarian cancer, will hold its ninth annual Spring Benefit Breakfast on Tuesday, March 7, at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club ballroom from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Scheduled to speak at the event is Dr. B.J. Miller, a hospice and palliative care specialist at UCSF Medical Center and former executive director of Zen Hospice Project.

Watch a TED Talk by Dr. Miller, called "What really matters at the end of life," here. Dr. Miller was the subject of a January article in The New York Times Magazine called "One Man’s Quest to Change the Way We Die."

According to Rina Bello, executive director of Bay Area Cancer Connections, "what’s truly magical about B.J. is his ability to connect with individuals. For years, I’ve admired his work in the field of palliative care and his passion for personalized patient care."

Tickets are $175. Contact Kelly Spaulding at (650) 326-6299, ext. 18, or kelly@bcconnections.org for more information.

• Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.