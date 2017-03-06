News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2017, 9:39 am

Palliative care specialist B.J. Miller to speak Tuesday at Menlo Park fundraiser

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Bay Area Cancer Connections, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that helps people affected by breast or ovarian cancer, will hold its ninth annual Spring Benefit Breakfast on Tuesday, March 7, at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club ballroom from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Scheduled to speak at the event is Dr. B.J. Miller, a hospice and palliative care specialist at UCSF Medical Center and former executive director of Zen Hospice Project.

Watch a TED Talk by Dr. Miller, called "What really matters at the end of life," here. Dr. Miller was the subject of a January article in The New York Times Magazine called "One Manâ€™s Quest to Change the Way We Die."

According to Rina Bello, executive director of Bay Area Cancer Connections, "whatâ€™s truly magical about B.J. is his ability to connect with individuals. For years, Iâ€™ve admired his work in the field of palliative care and his passion for personalized patient care."

Tickets are $175. Contact Kelly Spaulding at (650) 326-6299, ext. 18, or kelly@bcconnections.org for more information.

