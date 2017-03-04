News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 4, 2017, 1:14 pm

Menlo Park: Driver dead after single-vehicle crash

A man died early Saturday morning (March 4) when a vehicle he was driving left the eastbound lanes of Bayfront Expressway adjacent to the Facebook campus in Menlo Park and ended up striking a concrete culvert pipe abutment in a drainage ditch, firefighters and police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 3:15 a.m. just east of Chilco Street. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found the driver suffering from major injuries. Paramedics administered lifesaving techniques to no avail and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We don't know exactly why this occurred but this isn't the first time we have responded to a significant vehicle accident involving this unprotected drainage ditch," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a statement. "We'll be talking to Caltrans about that. Over the years we've advocated for various safety improvements on this stretch of roadway."

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Eastbound lanes on Bayfront Expressway were closed for about four and a half hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Brent Hughes at (650) 330-6300.

