Officials' private emails considered public records, state Supreme Court rules

In a victory for public access to government records, the California Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that local officials' communication about public business on private accounts and devices is subject to the California Public Records Act.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit against the City of San Jose, which in 2009 refused to release messages from officials' personal accounts in response to a citizen's Public Records Act request, arguing their release was beyond the scope of the law and overly burdensome. Only a document created, sent or otherwise stored on an agency's public accounts, and retrievable by the agency, should be considered a public record, the city argued.

The California Supreme Court offers a straightforward counter-argument: the medium by which officials communicate about public business is irrelevant when disclosure of records are in the public's interest.

The "whole purpose" of the Public Records Act, the court wrote, "is to ensure transparency in government activities. If public officials could evade the law simply by clicking into a different email account, or communicating through a personal device, sensitive information could routinely evade public scrutiny."

Using private accounts to evade release and keep communications secret would, in effect, the court wrote, "gut the public's presumptive right of access" guaranteed by the Public Records Act, which was enacted in 1968 and added to the state constitution by voters in 2004.

Any writing prepared by a public official or employee that "substantively relates to the conduct of public business," regardless whether it's written on a personal or public account, is considered a public record, the ruling states.

Thursday's ruling overturned a 2014 Court of Appeals decision in the city's favor and against Ted Smith, who under the Public Records Act requested documents related to a major redevelopment in downtown San Jose, including emails and text messages sent or received on private devices by the mayor, two City Council members and their staffs. A trial court initially ruled in Smith's favor, a decision the City of San Jose then appealed.

Karl Olson, a San Francisco attorney who represented a group of news media organizations who filed an amicus brief urging the court to rule in Smith's favor, called the opinion a "strong victory for public access."

"It respects the public's strong right to know what is going on with public business, and it should defeat efforts to evade public scrutiny by conducting public business on so-called 'private' electronic devices," he wrote in a statement. "As the court said, open access to government records is essential to verify that government officials are acting responsibly and held accountable to the public they serve."

In discussing the case in December and making its ruling Thursday, the court recognized that times -- and the ways in which government operates -- have changed since the law was enacted nearly 50 years ago.

"This case concerns how laws, originally designed to cover paper documents, apply to evolving methods of electronic communication," states the court opinion, authored by Associate Justice Carol Corrigan with the concurrence of the other six judges. "In today's environment, not all employment-related activity occurs during a conventional workday, or in an employer-maintained workplace."

In arguing in favor of a narrow interpretation of the Public Records Act, the City of San Jose raised numerous issues, among them intrusion of privacy, the "onerous" burden of retrieving emails on private accounts and devices, and its belief that the Act was intended to apply to agencies as a whole and not individuals.

The state Supreme Court rejected most of these interpretations and concerns.

Noting the balance between the public disclosure and personal privacy interests, the court made clear that an employee's email to his or her spouse complaining "my coworker is an idiot," for example, would not likely be considered a public record. However, an email to a superior reporting the coworker's mismanagement of a public project could be, the court wrote.

A public record "must relate in some substantive way to the conduct of the public's business," the ruling states. "Communications that are primarily personal, containing no more than incidental mentions of agency business, generally will not constitute public records."

Compliance with the Public Records Act is not necessarily at odds with the privacy rights of public employees, the court wrote. Personal information or documents that fall under a legal exemption can be redacted before their release. Under the law, agencies already are allowed to withhold records if doing so "clearly outweighs" the public interest in disclosure.

The city's argument that a public agency can only disclose information accessible to the agency as a whole, rather than documents that individual officials or employees have sent or received, is "flawed," the court wrote. The court also rejected San Jose's contention that individual officers or employees should effectively be excluded from the definition of "local agency."

"A disembodied governmental agency cannot prepare, own, use, or retain any record. Only the human beings who serve in agencies can do these things," the ruling states. "When employees are conducting agency business, they are working for the agency and on its behalf."

And the city's argument that communication in an employee's personal account is beyond their reach and beyond the scope of the Public Records Act request "fails," the state Supreme Court wrote. The location of communications do not negate the agency's responsibility to disclose those that are considered public records, the court ruled.

The state court also called the Court of Appeals' argument that public officials conduct official business in the public's best interest an "optimistic presumption."

"Indeed, the rationale behind the Act is that it is for the public to make that determination, based on information to which it is entitled under the law. Open access to government records is essential to verify that government officials are acting responsibly and held accountable to the public they serve," the court wrote.

Local agencies respond to ruling

The ruling in many ways reaffirms the City of Palo Alto's existing policy on Public Records Act requests, which covers both personal and government email accounts. City Attorney Molly Stump said that when the city receives such a request and identifies that a response may include communication on private devices or accounts, the city asks employees or elected officials to search their records and transmit these communications to the city.

Thus, the city already applies a procedure that is consistent with the court's ruling, Stump told the Weekly. Stump lauded the court's decision for both its breadth and for offering guidance to jurisdictions who face dilemmas over how to respond to Public Records Act requests. The Supreme Court, she noted, has the ability to "resolve cases very narrowly, just on the face of the facts presented to them."

"If the court had stopped there, as many courts would, it just leaves the rest of us who have to work to comply with these rules with a lot of questions," Stump said.

In this case, the court used the opportunity of the suit to provide guidance and to offer a "general standard" that Stump said is very helpful to local jurisdictions. The ruling instructs jurisdictions on how to request communications without violating employees' privacy and includes tips such as "asking employees to use or copy their government accounts for all communications touching on public business."

Stump said that while from the city's perspective the ruling "isn't a blockbuster," it does include two aspects that may have practical implications for the city.

First, it makes a distinction between a public record and a personal record on a private device and clarifies that communication that is primarily personal and contains no more than an incidental mention of agency business does not constitute "public interest."

In addition, it offers some guidance on what Stump called the "mechanics" of requesting documents from a local official who may store them on a private device. The ruling concludes that the agencies need to ask for these documents: Employees and officials would "search their own personal files, accounts and devices for responsive materials," the ruling states, meaning that the agency would not be the one searching personal accounts.

In addition, the court said agencies need to suggest (without requiring) a procedure for balancing the public interests and privacy concerns. The guidance includes training employees to distinguish between personal and public records and requiring those who wish to withhold potentially responsive documents to provide a statement or an "affidavit" explaining their decision. Given this guidance, Stump said her office will "take a look on whether there are any further refinements needed."

A recent Public Records Act request filed by the Palo Alto Weekly prior to the Supreme Court's decision offers an example of how the Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) and its trustees handle requests for information on private accounts.

In response to requests for communication between two trustees and a community member, the school district provided the Weekly's request to the two board members and asked that they release any correspondence beyond what would be accessible on their school district email accounts. The school district said it found no relevant correspondence on the two trustees' district accounts.

However, trustee Todd Collins produced several emails sent to his personal email account. (Shortly after his election in November, Collins added a note at the bottom of his personal email that advises "messages to/from this account related to PAUSD matters may be subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act.")

Trustee Melissa Baten Caswell did not provide any responsive documents.

The school board discussed this question at a policy workshop in September (before the election of Collins, Baten Caswell and Jennifer DiBrienza), when a majority opted to wait for the Supreme Court's decision before considering any policy changes. At that meeting, some trustees, including current President Terry Godfrey, worried about the potential "chilling effect" of making communication on private devices subject to public release.

Trustee Ken Dauber disagreed: "The value of transparency clearly requires that when board members or employees communicate about district matters using electronic communication, that those should be available to the public and disclosable under the Public Records Act."

Baten Caswell said in September that when she receives an email on her private account, she forwards it to her PAUSD email to respond. The Supreme Court's opinion includes this practice as a suggested policy requirement for any communications related to public business.

Godfrey told the Weekly Thursday that her practice is to copy her district email on messages sent to her private account.

"This makes it clear that public input and our responses have to be public," she wrote in an email. "It may have a chilling effect for some community members who perceived emails to personal accounts as sharing privately, and I believe our responsibility is to figure out how to get as much community, student, and family input as possible while providing a welcoming way to provide it and ensuring transparency."

Existing board bylaw notes that trustees' electronic communication may be subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act but does not specifically address correspondence on private devices or accounts.

Godfrey said that a discussion of the Supreme Court's decision and this bylaw will now "move up in the queue" in a list of future agenda items for the board's policy review committee, which she chairs.

A request for comment from the law firm that has advised the district on these issues in the past, Lozano Smith, was not returned before press deadline.

