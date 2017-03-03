Occupied Portola Valley home burglarized; culprits escape

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who smashed the glass on a rear door of an occupied home in the 100 block of Wayside Road in Portola Valley on Thursday, March 2, and escaped with property.

The man is one of two people sought in connection with the burglary of the home, which occurred at about 11 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies said the man was "scared off" when he found the homeowner inside the house; he fled in a red sedan waiting for him.

The sedan, driven by an accomplice, was last seen heading north on Portola Road. The resident had no other information about the sedan, deputies said.

The burglar took unspecified property from the home but the homeowner was not injured, deputies said. A search of the area did not turn up any suspects, and the investigation continues, they said.

Deputies said the burglar is of unknown race, about 6 feet tall; he wore a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The burglary is one of a series of recent residential break-ins, and comes at a time when the town is taking steps to address property crime. On two occasions last year, robbers invaded occupied homes and left with property. In one case, a robber reportedly struck and injured a resident.

These home-invasion robberies took place after the Town Council had examined the use of automatic license-plate-reading cameras at key locations in town, but did not act, in part because of a lack of clear evidence proving the effectiveness of these cameras.

But the robberies changed things. Last November, the council authorized staff to bring cost estimates for the cameras. A final decision by the council is likely in the first half of the year.

And the Architectural & Site Control Commission recently held a study session to consider changes to the residential design guidelines to accommodate motion-sensitive exterior lights and placement of signs warning potential criminals.

The commission decided to ask the council for another study session at which commissioners could examine data on the latest home security devices and hear from the Portola Valley Ranch community, a subdivision that has already implemented home security measures.

Deputies advise residents to be vigilant and report suspicious people and/or activity. They are asking anyone with information about this burglary to contact Detective Jonathan Sebring at 650-363-4057 or Jsebring@smcgov.org.

To provide a tip and remain anonymous, call 1-800- 547-2700.

