Stanford briefs Menlo Park on university's big expansion plans

Stanford University representatives Jean McCown and Catherine Palter briefed the Menlo Park City Council on Tuesday night about the university's plans to expand its campus by 2.28 million square feet and add 3,150 housing units, many for graduate students, between now and 2035.

While the university is based in Santa Clara County, impacts from such development will be felt in Menlo Park.





The council plans to form a subcommittee to work with Stanford and stay up to date on the project.

Stanford says it will commit to its plans of allowing no net new car trips to result from the expansion. One way Stanford has done this so far, Ms. McCown said, has been the Caltrain Go pass program, which enabled the university to purchase unlimited Caltrain passes for all of its employees.

"We're a very heavy consumer of the Caltrain service," she said, adding that Stanford supports the electrification of the Caltrain line.

Council members also asked that Stanford consider improving transportation infrastructure for pedestrians and bikes outside the boundaries of campus.

On the housing front, Stanford and Santa Clara County representatives said they would be willing to look into sharing the money that Stanford pays to Santa Clara County in housing fees.

The university currently pays the county a one-time fee of $20 per square foot of academic floor area that it builds, representatives said. That has paid for affordable housing to be built in Palo Alto and Mountain View in recent years, they said, but added the fees might be shared with a neighboring jurisdiction in another county, such as Menlo Park.

Much of the graduate student housing at Stanford also goes toward meeting the state requirement for affordable housing construction in Santa Clara County – rent is typically 40 percent below market rate, they said. The proposed expansion is expected to add 900 graduate student beds, which will likely count toward Santa Clara County's state-mandated affordable housing requirements.

In November, the university submitted an application to Santa Clara County for a new general use permit that would allow the university's planned expansion.

The expansion plan is still very early in the process, Stanford representatives told the council. The period to submit comments about what should be studied in the environmental impact analysis of the plan recently ended.

This project is separate from the environmental impact report on Stanford's proposed development at 500 El Camino Real in Menlo Park, which was released Feb. 28.

Go to gup.stanford.edu for more information.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.