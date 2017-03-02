Recent home sales: Atherton, Menlo Park

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains home sale data from local county recorders' offices. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

Atherton

58 Mulberry Lane M. Zaheri to Commonwealth Avenue Trust for $7,250,000 on 01/20/17; built 1977, 3bd, 3,940 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/24/2013, $4,850,000

55 Palmer Lane Carter Trust to Johnson Trust for $3,350,000 on 01/25/17; built 1935, 4bd, 2,650 sq.ft.; previous sale 09/06/1991, $647,000

75 Reservoir Road Beekley Trust to Staley Trust for $7,250,000 on 01/24/17; built 1947, 4bd, 2,740 sq.ft.

East Palo Alto

2536 Gloria Way M. Lombera to S. Cruz for $472,000 on 01/24/17; built 1956, 3bd, 1,550 sq.ft.; previous sale 03/19/2004, $460,000

Menlo Park

638 18th Avenue N. Denari to W. & K. Durham for $1,660,000 on 01/25/17; built 1938, 3bd, 1,182 sq.ft.; previous sale 07/31/2009, $614,500

1943 Camino A Los Cerros Wilkins Trust to Ardico Limited for $2,500,000 on 01/20/17; built 1954, 3bd, 1,700 sq.ft.; previous sale 09/04/1996, $691,000

600 Olive Street Lazares Builders to C. & H. Chang for $3,188,000 on 01/27/17; built 1938, 2bd, 1,300 sq.ft.; previous sale 08/26/2016, $2,899,000

1100 Sharon Park Drive #37 R. & S. Agah to Agah Trust for $732,500 on 01/20/17; built 1965, 2bd, 1,153 sq.ft.; previous sale 09/19/2016, $930,000