Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2017, 5:00 pm

Raise for fire chief still leaves him making less than his deputy

But both chief and deputy chief are paid more than nearby city managers and other fire chiefs

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman was given a $15,000 raise -- to $265,000 a year -- by the district's governing board on Feb. 21, a move the chief said was needed so the district's deputy chief didn't make more than the chief.

It turns out, however, that, counting a $12,000 a year stipend he receives for living within 10 miles of the fire district's boundaries, Deputy Chief Don Long still makes about $7,000 a year more than the chief at $272,118 a year.

The chief and deputy chief each make more than the city managers of Menlo Park, Atherton or East Palo Alto, as well as the fire chiefs in Palo Alto and the Woodside Fire Protection District.

If Chief Schapelhouman relocates into the fire district, which includes Menlo Park, Atherton, East Palo Alto and some adjacent unincorporated areas, he would be given an extra $24,000 a year, which would bring his base salary up to $289,000 a year.

The chief, who has worked for the district for 36 years and been in his current position for 10 years, also has a specially equipped van that he can use for business or personal use. He receives 372 hours a year (more than nine 40-hour weeks) of personal time off that includes vacations, sick leave and other paid time off. In addition, the district has 12 paid holidays a year.

At a Feb. 21 meeting of the fire district's governing board, where the raise was unanimously approved (with board member Rex Ianson absent), Chief Schapelhouman said he thought it important his position was paid more than the deputy chief's.

"What I didn't want to have happen is the deputy making more than the chief," Chief Schapelhouman said. "That's the reason this is all going on." He said if the chief's position becomes vacant, the deputy chief needs a financial incentive for wanting that job.

Chief Schapelhouman's contract ends in June 2018, but he said he has not announced any plans to retire. "It's a little early for that," he said. "We're not there quite yet, but after 10 years as the fire chief and 36 years with the organization, my goal would be to have a seamless transition with no drama when that needs to occur," he said.

District documents show Deputy Chief Don Long and other chief officers (not including the chief) are also due to get a 3 percent raise in July.

The fire district has the full-time equivalent of 125.5 employees.

In Palo Alto, fire chief Eric Nickel's salary for 2016 was $234,000 with 114 full time equivalent employees.

In Menlo Park, City Manager Alex McIntyre's base salary is $221,800. He received a $15,000 bonus in 2016. In 2015 the city had 531 employees.

East Palo Alto City Manager Carlos Martinez makes a base salary of $197,300. In 2015 East Palo Alto had 126 employees.

Atherton City Manager George Rodericks' base salary is $208,682 with 37 employees on staff and 18 contract employees.

Woodside Fire Protection District Chief Dan Ghiorso has a base salary of $246,000 a year with 63 employees. The assistant chief in the Woodside District makes $219,440 a year.

Redwood City's fire chief makes $230,616 a year in base salary. The department has the equivalent of 93 full-time employees.

Comments

Posted by A high Price to Pay
a resident of Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago

The Fire Board (all 5) approved the chief's raise. The fire district is not like a city or town, it serves 3 communities to include the SLAC and southern San Mateo county. I would be interested in other special districts fire chief's salaries. Woodside Fire District Fire Chief has half as many firefighters, yet Schapelhouman makes $21,000.00 more in salary.

We in his district thank him for his service to our community and country as a member of the FEMA TF-3. It maybe be time for him to move on and give other members of his department a chance to be chief and reap the benefits of his experience and mentorship.

Someone with his training, experience, and administrative skills should not be wasted. Use his time as the chief until his tenure is over in (June 2018) to go to good use. Maybe this is worth it to the Menlo Fire for an additional $21,000.00

Is his second in command ready or other employees within the district ready to assume the command?

For that price to us taxpayers, he should be ready to help the organization to carry on in it's great tradition.

