Portola Valley: Visiting pastor helps Valley Pres with transition

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

Hal Taussig, a retired United Methodist Church pastor from Philadelphia, said he is excited to be arriving on Ash Wednesday (March 1) to start his month-long turn as a "spiritual catalyst" at Valley Presbyterian Church in Portola Valley.

The "Spiritual Catalyst" series is a program launched by an interim leadership team at the church while it searches for a new pastor. The program has invited different speakers to lead services, workshops and classes.

"I take seriously that they are in an important transition in the life of their congregation," he says.

As a consultant for United Methodist churches with declining membership, Mr. Taussig has a lot of experience working with other churches.

He recently retired after 17 years as a professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York and travels a lot for speaking engagements.

Since he will be in Portola Valley for the bulk of the 40 days of Lent, he has picked a central theme for his four sermons: "deepening belonging to church, world and society."

"You're supposed to do something for Lent that's inward and thoughtful," he says.

His stay, he says, is "long enough to get the hang of it, but short enough so you don't feel like a failure."

His goal is "to think with (the congregants) about how they might have certain practices that will deepen their participation."

In his opinion, "hardly anybody chooses their churches by denomination any more. They choose by the congregation."

He also attributes the breakdown of denominations to secularism.

Mr. Taussig will be preaching during the regular services at 10:45 a.m. on four Sundays: March 5, 12, 19 and 26. For an hour starting at 9:15 a.m. on all four mornings, he will also teach an adult education class in the Fireside Room of the church, which is located at 945 Portola Road in Portola Valley.

He plans to focus on one of the 14 books he has worked on, "A New New Testament." The book combines the existing New Testament texts with 10 new texts selected by an interdenominational council Mr. Taussig chaired.

Some of the texts were unearthed in Egypt over the last century or so and are believed to be early Christian scriptures, such as the Gospel of Mary (Magdalene) and the Gospel of Thomas.

Mr. Taussig also will be leading workshops on four Mondays: March 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fireside Room.

--

