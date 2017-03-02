News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2017, 9:41 am

Menlo Park: Willows residents press city to fight cut-through traffic

City's transportation and bicycle commissions are merged for one-year trial

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Drivers cutting through the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park to get to U.S. 101 and Bayfront Expressway are creating increasingly hazardous conditions, particularly for children, say residents of the area who want the city of Menlo Park to come up with mitigation measures.

The project is on the City Council's work plan for 2017, but city staff members say they are overloaded with other work and asked the council on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to merge the project with plans to develop safe routes to school for Laurel Upper Elementary School.


The merger proposal was approved by the council on a vote of 4-0-1, with Councilman Ray Mueller abstaining. He said he supports the Willows project, but doesn't want it merged with the safe routes to school work.

Assistant City Manager Chip Taylor said the city has contacted the people at Waze, the Google-owned traffic navigation app, and they were "not overly cooperative," with the city's request that the app reroute commuters away from Willows' residential streets.

He said the company would, however, incorporate into its algorithm actions the city takes to reduce cut-through traffic, such as posting signs that prohibit certain turns at peak hours.

The council plans to discuss the matter further at its March 28 meeting.

Councilman Ray Mueller also asked the other council members to consider having a closed session with the city attorney to discuss potential legal responses the city could take against the navigation app.

"How a city designates that street will affect what safety precautions are in place," he said in an interview. Streets designated as residential, he said, are not designed to handle as much traffic as those with other designations and can create a need to spend additional city resources to maintain the street.

Commissions merge

The council voted 4-1, with Rich Cline opposed, to merge the bicycle and transportation commissions.

All commission members will keep their posts during the one-year trial of the merger, said Nikki Nagaya, the city's transportation manager.

The plan is to retain all commissioners until individual members are termed out or quit, and not replace anyone until the commission reaches seven members, she said.

IT hiring

The council unanimously approved recommendations to add staff to the city's administration services department.

The city will hire two full-time provisional employees: an enterprise applications support specialist for five years to work on the city's information technology master plan, and an entry-level management analyst for three years to work on the master plan and other management needs.

Also to be hired are a full-time senior accountant and, on a contract basis, a network systems engineer.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by pvrez
a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
5 hours ago

drop the speed limit to 15 or 20 during problem hours and routinely park a motorcycle cops there to enforce it. problem solved.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by new guy
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
3 hours ago

Oh, hi, hey city counsel! My street also has people driving on it that do not live of the street. What will you do about that?

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Hey, I'll stop "cutting through", aka driving, in your neighborhood as soon as you stop cutting through mine. Okthanksbye.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Gertrude
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
2 hours ago

Speed bumps.

Also, how about investing in school buses so the parents won't clog the roads dropping off/picking up their kids; that's one of the biggest contributors to the traffic congestion in the morning and late afternoon. It's amazing how much lighter traffic is in the summer when school is closed.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by George fisher
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
1 hour ago

CC allows development, ignoring infrastructure and traffic. Squeezes citizen commissions so no numbers or time to address, and attempts to pass on its blame to Waze for consolidating routes smart motorists use anyway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by mper
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
32 minutes ago

So, it now takes us up to 25 minutes to go from our home off Bay (~4 blocks from the VA) to 101/willow entrance during evening rush.

The problem is not just in the Willows...and that is known both to the council and the City. Traffic mitigation was ignored for Bay Rd, Van Burren and other surrounding neighborhood streets. They were deemed "serious but unmitigable."

City Council and government-how do you justify mitigation for the Willows while continuing to ignore Bay, Van Burren, Ringwood, etc?

Where is the comprehensive traffic circulation plan you promised?!

As a side note, although it wouldn't be that helpful for evening rush, having several school buses would do wonders in the morning - when school and work rush bang into each other. I was told that our City bought itself a fleet of new cars for City employees - 30 I think? So clearly, when we want something, the money appears.

Why is it so difficult to do the right thing with our traffic circulation and railroad crossings? Why is it okay to ruin the quality of life for so many of our residents? We also badly need and want mitigation!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Let me answer Mr Fisher
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
6 minutes ago

Mr. Fisher, The answer to your question is that the Council gets a bang out of hanging with the titans of industry. Former Mayor Rich Cline chose Facebook as the site for his State of the City address. This council is having a ball meeting with the likes of Facebook and Bohannon attorney Tim Tosta. Everything is a big laugh. Our City Manager is way deep in the culture of developers, investors and tech stars. Our new Mayor Keith would go to the opening of an envelope if there was a hand to shake and a photo op.

Worrying about the quality of life of residents is at the bottom of the list. Another junket to China or India? Sure. We have had several opportunities to kick this bunch out of office but voters buy the colored mailers they receive. Happy talk is tool used by council candidates.

Lord, bless us all

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Avocado and Wine-Soaked Sundried Tomato Crostini
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 4,281 views

Pockets of time
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 497 views

View all local blogs
 