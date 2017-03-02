Menlo Park: Willows residents press city to fight cut-through traffic

Drivers cutting through the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park to get to U.S. 101 and Bayfront Expressway are creating increasingly hazardous conditions, particularly for children, say residents of the area who want the city of Menlo Park to come up with mitigation measures.

The project is on the City Council's work plan for 2017, but city staff members say they are overloaded with other work and asked the council on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to merge the project with plans to develop safe routes to school for Laurel Upper Elementary School.





The merger proposal was approved by the council on a vote of 4-0-1, with Councilman Ray Mueller abstaining. He said he supports the Willows project, but doesn't want it merged with the safe routes to school work.

Assistant City Manager Chip Taylor said the city has contacted the people at Waze, the Google-owned traffic navigation app, and they were "not overly cooperative," with the city's request that the app reroute commuters away from Willows' residential streets.

He said the company would, however, incorporate into its algorithm actions the city takes to reduce cut-through traffic, such as posting signs that prohibit certain turns at peak hours.

The council plans to discuss the matter further at its March 28 meeting.

Councilman Ray Mueller also asked the other council members to consider having a closed session with the city attorney to discuss potential legal responses the city could take against the navigation app.

"How a city designates that street will affect what safety precautions are in place," he said in an interview. Streets designated as residential, he said, are not designed to handle as much traffic as those with other designations and can create a need to spend additional city resources to maintain the street.

Commissions merge

The council voted 4-1, with Rich Cline opposed, to merge the bicycle and transportation commissions.

All commission members will keep their posts during the one-year trial of the merger, said Nikki Nagaya, the city's transportation manager.

The plan is to retain all commissioners until individual members are termed out or quit, and not replace anyone until the commission reaches seven members, she said.

IT hiring

The council unanimously approved recommendations to add staff to the city's administration services department.

The city will hire two full-time provisional employees: an enterprise applications support specialist for five years to work on the city's information technology master plan, and an entry-level management analyst for three years to work on the master plan and other management needs.

Also to be hired are a full-time senior accountant and, on a contract basis, a network systems engineer.

--

