News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2017, 5:01 pm

Menlo Park business: Company says device helps tots learn more words

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A startup with offices in Menlo Park has created a device that measures the number of words a baby hears and says, and via an app, makes it a game for parents and caretakers to increase an infant's exposure to words.

The business, named VersaMe, sells the device, which is in the form of a clip-on plastic star, for $199.

Nicki Boyd, one of the company's three co-founders, oversees the company's Menlo Park offices on Oak Grove Avenue. The other two founders, Jon and Chris Boggiano, live in North Carolina.

The three met while pursuing Sloan Fellowships at Stanford University, a program connected with the university's Graduate School of Business. During their studies, they learned about research showing that hearing many words in the first few years of life is important for brain and language development.

The device is designed to filter out background noise, such as from the TV and radio, and only measure words spoken directly to the child, Ms. Boyd said. It quantifies the babbling, or "protowords," that a baby says, she added. It does not differentiate between languages or track word complexity.

Based on what she's learned in developing the device, Ms. Boyd has advice for parents: It's never too early to start exposing a baby to language. Read together. Talk about what you're seeing as you make dinner. Speak in the language you're comfortable with.

"It doesn't have to be complicated," she said.

The company has 18 employees at its two offices, and plans to do product development and engineering at the Menlo Park office and marketing, customer service and finance in North Carolina.

Go to versame.com for more information.

