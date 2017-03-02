News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2017, 11:06 am

Crews respond to creek erosion near Alpine Road in Ladera

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

When storms uprooted two trees along the north bank of Los Trancos Creek in Ladera in mid-February, erosion of the bank by the diverted water nearly reached Alpine Road.

Crews from the West Bay Sanitary District stabilized the area with a stitch pier â€“ seven 20-foot-deep concrete pilings located 4 feet apart, according to District Manager Phil Scott.

The sanitary district involved itself because a 15-inch sewer pipe and a 12-inch water pipe run along the edge of Alpine Road, Mr. Scott said.

"We thought we should take some action" to save the sewer line and help save the water line and the road, he said. "We were concerned that if everything kept sliding into the creek, we would have sewage into the creek."

The district also set up a bypass sewage line in case it was needed, but it was not, Mr. Scott said.

The sanitary district focused its work on the sewer line and did not do any work in the creek itself because special permits are required, Mr. Scott said.

"We've done what we had to do to shore up things," he said. "I think that somebody needs to do something to stabilize the rest of the bank."

Jim Porter, the public works director for San Mateo County, said in an email that repairs will be done "either as part of the larger Alpine Road trail project or as a separate project, but ... that decision has not been finalized."

