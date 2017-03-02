News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2017, 8:37 am

Bob Sherman returns to Woodside Elementary as interim principal

Sherman will stay through May

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Bob Sherman, who was assistant principal at Woodside Elementary School from 2002 to 2008, has been named the interim principal at Woodside Elementary School for three months, through May.

Mr. Sherman, a Woodside resident, retired in 2016 as a principal in the Belmont Redwood Shores School District. He spent more than two decades teaching in Peninsula elementary schools and was also a principal in the Cupertino School District.

He is a native of San Francisco who attended St. Ignatius College Prep, the University of California, Berkeley, and Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont. He has a masters degree in educational administration from San Jose State University.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

The Call for Couples or Marriage Counseling? Communication
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 6,289 views

Avocado and Wine-Soaked Sundried Tomato Crostini
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 3,419 views

Pockets of time
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 438 views

View all local blogs
 