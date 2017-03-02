Bob Sherman returns to Woodside Elementary as interim principal

Bob Sherman, who was assistant principal at Woodside Elementary School from 2002 to 2008, has been named the interim principal at Woodside Elementary School for three months, through May.

Mr. Sherman, a Woodside resident, retired in 2016 as a principal in the Belmont Redwood Shores School District. He spent more than two decades teaching in Peninsula elementary schools and was also a principal in the Cupertino School District.

He is a native of San Francisco who attended St. Ignatius College Prep, the University of California, Berkeley, and Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont. He has a masters degree in educational administration from San Jose State University.