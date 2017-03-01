Woodside council passes over incumbent to fill seat on architectural review board

With the appointment of John Carvell to Woodside's Architectural and Site Review Board on Tuesday (Feb. 28), the Town Council has filled the second of two open seats on the five-member panel charged with the mission of protecting Woodside's rural character.

The council split 4-1 in Mr. Carvell's favor, with Mayor Tom Livermore and council members Deborah Gordon, Chris Shaw and Daniel Yost voting for Mr. Carvell. Councilwoman Anne Kasten voted to reappoint Maggie Mah, a five-year veteran of the review board.

Not voting were councilman and architect Peter Mason and councilman and general contractor Dave Tanner, both of whom occasionally bring business before the review board. Mr. Tanner was present but recused himself and left the room. Mr. Mason did not attend the meeting.

Mr. Carvell has a bachelor's degree in management science from UC San Diego and a master's degree in business from UC Berkeley. In his remarks to the council earlier in February, Mr. Carvell said he has remodeled homes in Menlo Park, Atherton and Woodside and that his focus in joining the review board would be helping property owners realize their goals in "a timely and cost effective manner" within the parameters of the general plan and design guidelines.

Every February, the council makes appointments to its many advisory committees. To be appointed to the Architectural and Site Review Board, a candidate needs at least four affirmative votes from the seven-member council.

Earlier in February, the council split 3-1 in Mr. Carvell's favor, with Mr. Yost voting for Ms. Mah and Ms. Kasten, Mr. Mason and Mr. Tanner absent. Town Attorney Jean Savaree told the Almanac that it was her understanding that Mr. Mason and Mr. Tanner did not attend that meeting so as to avoid participating in the process of appointing members.

At the suggestion of Ms. Gordon, the council postponed the vote on the second seat until Ms. Kasten could participate.

Ms. Kasten, asked after the Feb. 28 meeting to comment on her vote, said, "I'd just as soon not get into it. This has been too hard for the town. I think the decision has been made. Extremely painful."

Ms. Kasten did not say who she voted for, but a tally from Town Clerk Dora Wong Seamans revealed her choice.

Mr. Yost said he changed his vote after hearing public testimony and Mr. Carvell's remarks at the meeting and after communicating with town residents in the interim. "I felt that, on balance, a new voice with a new perspective would be preferable on the ASRB," Mr. Yost said in an email.

Mr. Shaw said he voted for Mr. Carvell because he (Mr. Shaw) had been elected as the candidate of change. He won a seat on the council in November 2015 as a write-in candidate running against Nancy Reyering, until recently a member of the review board and a target of board critics who complained about what they perceived as her subjectivity in evaluating construction projects for their adherence to the town's residential design guidelines.

These critics sometimes included Ms. Mah in their complaints about Ms. Reyering.

In explaining his vote for Mr. Carvell, Mayor Livermore said it was "time for a change." "Maggie has done a great job, a lot of effort," he added. "She knows (the) job."

Ms. Gordon has not yet responded to a request for comment.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.