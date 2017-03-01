Tonight: School board may delay opening of Menlo Park high school to 2019

The opening of a tech-oriented magnet high school in Menlo Park will be delayed a year, until 2019, if the board of the Sequoia Union High School District agrees with the recommendations of district Superintendent Jim Lianides and the committee that's been involved in planning the school.

The board is interviewing candidates for the school's principal and is expected to announce its decision when it meets Wednesday, March 1, at the district office at 480 James Ave. in Redwood City. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Given the recent pattern of the district's major projects running past their projected completion dates, an opening in August 2019 instead of August 2018 would make it unnecessary to open a temporary campus that could "negatively impact recruiting efforts and restrict full implementation of the tech/design curriculum," Mr. Lianides said in a brief staff report.

A delayed opening would also allow prospective freshmen, during the 2018-19 school year, to tour the facility at 150 Jefferson Drive in the light industrial zone of Menlo Park east of U.S. 101, Mr. Lianides said. The school will focus on technology, design and engineering, will be open to all district students, and will eventually enroll about 400 students chosen by lottery.

Naming a principal more than two years ahead of the school's opening is necessary "because of the extensive planning involved in preparing to open a new school with an innovative curriculum," Mr. Lianides said. The district will pay the principal's salary from the Career Technical Education Incentive Grant, he said.

District staff are recommending that the board name the school TIDE Academy. TIDE stands for technology, innovation, design and engineering. The name reflects the school's focus and its location near the Bay, Mr. Lianides said.

Among the 21 names suggested by a branding consultant in December 2016, only TIDE received positive comments from board members, including a comment on the ease with which the name would fit into a school cheer, as "Roll Tide!" does for the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide.

The school will be unique in its combination of technical focus, community-college teachers on staff working part time and teaching classes for transferable college credit, and partnerships with nearby high-tech corporations and startups "to promote real-world education and career preparation," Mr. Lianides said.

Prospective students should be interested in a small-school setting; have a "strong inclination" for courses in science, technology, engineering and math; and be thinking about careers in technical fields, Mr. Lianides said.

