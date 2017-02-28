Wednesday: Should Atherton allow Airbnb-type rentals?

While services, such as Airbnb, have made it easy to rent out all or part of your home for a short term, Atherton has maintained that such rentals for fewer than 30 days are an illegal commercial use of property, and has fined those found doing so.

Acting Police Chief Joe Wade, though, admits in a report to the City Council that it is hard for the town to figure out where and when such activity is taking place.





During the past year, he said, the town's code-enforcement officer has opened cases against eight people offering short-term rentals, but a recent look at the Airbnb site listed 13 available rentals in Atherton.

On Wednesday, March 1, the City Council will look at what, if anything, the town should do about short-term rentals. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at 94 Ashfield Road.

The report from Chief Wade offers three options: allowing short-term rentals, but requiring licenses and registration and possibly occupancy tax collection; giving conditional permits to allow limited short-term rentals; or continuing to prohibit short-term rentals.

Fallen trees

The council is also set to discuss another potentially controversial matter â€” how to respond to City Attorney Bill Conners' contention that the town must charge homeowners when it removes a privately owned tree that has fallen into the public right-of-way, even if it's blocking a public road.

A memo from Mr. Conners says that while the town has long had a practice of absorbing the costs of removing fallen trees from town streets, it should not have been doing so.

The memo says that a tree that has fallen from private property still belongs to the homeowner, and if it is blocking a public road it is a public nuisance the homeowner must pay to remove.

If the town removes the tree in an emergency, the homeowner should be billed for the service, his memo says. Not to do so is making a "gift of public funds" to the homeowner.

The meeting begins with a joint study session with the town's Park and Recreation Committee to discuss a plan to upgrade Holbrook Palmer Park's system of paths and roadways.

