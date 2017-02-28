Tonight: Policing, traffic and development on Menlo Park council's agenda

The Menlo Park City Council has a packed agenda for its meeting tonight (Tuesday, Feb.28).

The council will start its meeting by getting updates on two major local projects: Stanford's update to its general use permit, and a project to turn the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange from a full cloverleaf interchange into one with a partial cloverleaf design.





Stanford has proposed in its general use permit the allowances to add more than 2 million square feet of development of academic space and 3,150 housing units by 2035. Menlo Park has already submitted a preliminary letter to Stanford before it undergoes its environmental review process, urging it to analyze topics relating to storm and flood water, traffic and affordable housing, but the letter may be revised after the presentation, depending on the council's comments.

The Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project is led by Caltrans and would reconfigure and signalize the overpass and its connections to the highway over what's expected to be two years of construction. However, council members, community members and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District have all expressed worries over the impacts that this project will have for the city, during construction and after it is completed.

New police unit?

Next, the council is scheduled to discuss and offer advice to staff about whether the Police Department should create a fourth police unit, which would patrol the "Bayfront" area or everything east of where the abandoned Dumbarton rail line runs.

Last year, that area was rezoned in the city's general plan update to allow significant new development. See the [staff report for more information.

Willows traffic

Another action item for the council, which residents have been actively writing in about, is how the city should move forward with plans to deal with cut-through traffic in the Willows neighborhood.

City staff, according to a staff report, say that they're overtaxed with many of the council's other priorities, and suggest that an analysis of what to do be merged with city efforts to develop a "safe routes to school" program.

One idea from the council to address the cut-through traffic is to reach out to traffic mobile apps Waze and Google Maps to request they reconfigure their recommended routes to send drivers around the neighborhood instead of through it. Another idea is to bar drivers from making certain turns in the neighborhood during peak traffic hours.

Bedwell Bayfront Park

The council will also get an update on the process to develop a "master plan" for Bedwell Bayfront Park, which is underway.

Staff have contracted Callander Associates Landscape Architects to work on the plan, which will involve investigating the site's opportunities and constraints, working with the community to figure out what park visitors need and want, coming up with recommendations and potential funding sources for improving the park, and making sure the changes are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A technical evaluation will also need to be done, as the park is the site of a former landfill.

The plan is to gather feedback with community workshops; from an advisory committee made up of representatives from various city commissions, businesses, staff and residents; and to work with various stakeholders including Friends of Bedwell-Bayfront Park, the Bay Trail Project, Concerned Citizens to Complete the Refuge, the Audobon Society, Facebook and the Bohannon Corp.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 701 Laurel St. in the Menlo Park Civic Center. The agenda can be viewed here. Go to the city website to stream the meeting live online.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.