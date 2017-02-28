News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 28, 2017, 10:57 am

Police calls: Surveillance video catches 30-second burglary

Crime reports for Menlo Park and West Menlo Park

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Commercial burglary: A surveillance video showed two people loitering and looking inside the Enjoy Technology, Inc. building on Constitution Drive. One of the suspects used a rock to break through a glass door, entered the building, stole three cellphones and left the building, all in about 30 seconds, police said. Estimated loss: $3,000. Feb. 17.

Residential burglaries:

• Someone broke into a home on Christopher Way by smashing a front window, then stole three laptop computers, a keyboard and mouse, a camera and lens, four cellphones, headphones, a drone, three wallets, gift cards, jewelry and "other household and personal items." Estimated loss: $31,300. Feb. 17.

• Burglars entered an unlocked home in the 200 block of University Drive and stole a TV, cosmetics and a lighter. Estimated loss: $1,060. Feb. 22.

Auto burglaries:

• A thief smashed a side window on a vehicle parked on the first block of Bay Road and stole a wallet, two jackets and a backpack. Estimated loss: $282. Feb. 24.

• Someone smashed a window of a vehicle parked on Constitution Drive and stole a passport and briefcase. No estimate on losses. Feb. 13.

Thefts:

• A thief stole an unlocked bicycle from in front of a business on Sharon Park Drive. Estimated loss: $3,500. Feb. 15.

• A laptop computer supposed to be delivered to a house on Adams Court was "routed to an alternate location" and stolen. Estimated loss: $2,000. Feb. 21.

• Someone stole unattended tools, including an air compressor, nail gun, saw, all-purpose saw, planer, power adapter and electrical cord, from a construction site on Haven Avenue. Estimated loss: $1,925. Feb. 15.

• Thieves stole three bikes from homes on Waverley Street, East Creek Drive and Noel Drive. One was locked, one was unlocked and police did not note the status of the third. Estimated losses: $520, $350 and $300. Feb. 22, 21 and 16.

• Someone stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she was shopping at the Safeway supermarket at 525 El Camino Real. Estimated loss: $215. Feb. 23.

• A man and woman walked out of the deli exit at the Safeway supermarket on El Camino Real with baskets of goods for which they had not paid. When an employee loudly reminded them of the need to pay, the man replied that he had a receipt and the couple kept walking. Police were unable to find them. Estimated loss: $200. Feb. 21.

• Someone stole a handheld music player from an unlocked vehicle parked in the first block of Willow Road. No estimate on losses. Feb. 16.

• Thieves stole packages from front porches of a home on Laurel Avenue and a home in the 600 block of Willow Road. In the packages were men's shoes in the first case and a dog crate in the second. Estimated losses: $125 and $30. Feb. 13 and 22.

• A man carrying a package of smoked salmon and a container of ice cream walked past the checkout stand at the Willow Market on Middlefield Road and left the store without paying for the merchandise. Police describe the man as white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds and wearing a green jacket. Estimated loss: $16. Feb. 14.

• Police arrested and booked into county jail a Menlo Park woman on suspicion of theft. A woman had been seen walking out of the Alys Grace clothing store on Santa Cruz Avenue with clothing she had not paid for. Employees retrieved the clothing from the woman's bag, and police located a suspect a short distance from the store. Police are also looking into a connection with a theft of a purse, also recovered, as seen on a surveillance video at Village Stationers on Santa Cruz Avenue. Feb. 14 and 23.

• At the request of the management at Staples in the 700 block of El Camino Real, police released a man allegedly in possession of Staples merchandise he had not paid for. Police found the man screaming to himself and looking into parked cars in the 300 block of El Camino Real. Feb. 23.

• Confronted by an employee at BevMo at 700 El Camino Real, a woman gave up an unpaid for bottle of Remy Martin cognac that had been in her purse. No loss. Feb. 17.

Fraud: A cashier at Safeway supermarket, using technology designed to spot counterfeit money, detected two fake $100 bills a woman handed off to pay for about $170 in merchandise. After being confronted by the cashier, the woman left the store empty handed and drove away in a blue Chevrolet. Police describe her as white, between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair. Feb. 15.

--

WEST MENLO PARK

Theft: Someone stole a laptop computer and soccer gear from a vehicle parked on Menlo Oaks Drive. Estimated loss: $1,000. Feb. 10.

Vandalism: A vehicle with four tires slashed was found parked on Mills Avenue. Estimated loss: $1,100. Feb. 12.

--

Dave Boyce

Comments

Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
10 hours ago

"package of smoked salmon and a container of ice cream"

He couldn't find the cream cheese?

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
10 hours ago

whatever,

The police are on the lookout for a man with a pregnant wife...

Posted by R
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
10 hours ago

Our first-world humor ;)

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
10 hours ago

I'd share 3rd world humor but I don't think people would get it or think it is funny

Posted by R
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
10 hours ago

@Brian Now I'm curious. Try us.

Posted by Rick Moen
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
8 hours ago

"A vehicle with four tires slashed"

I'm thinking: Be more careful to not annoy your mother-in-law?

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago

Actually it is a second world humor. Tell me if you get it:

Անեկդոտ Սերժ Սարգսյանի մասին
Ադրբեջանցի գյուղացիները խոսում են: Մեկն ասում է.
- Եկեք գնանք էտ ղարաբաղցիներին խրկենք Ղարաբաղից ու պրծնենք դրանցից:
- Կատա՞կ ես անում, - ասում է մյուսը, - հարյուր-հազարավոր Հայաստանցիներ էս քանի տարի է չեն կարողանում մեկին վռնդել, մենք էտ 140 000 ո՞նց կարանք վռնդել:

Posted by R
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
7 hours ago

Wish I did.

Posted by R
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
7 hours ago

Google translate isn't perfect.

Posted by Rick Moen
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
7 hours ago

My goodness, yes, I guess Azeri/Armenian jokes do indeed qualify as Second World.

Of course, in checking with the young'uns, I've found that extremely few people who came of age after the Cold War even have the faintest idea what 'Second World' means. The metaphor has been sanded down and made obscure by passage of time.

Rick Moen
rick@linuxmafia.com

Posted by Brian
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
3 hours ago

Yes, most people are not really aware of Second World countries. The joke is a political joke in Armenia. I won't bother to translate it, you would need to live there and understand the politics to get it but it is about the Armenian president. Google doesn't really translate this one. But I prefer first world humor :-)

