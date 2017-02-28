Menlo Park police report drop in violent crimes

The good news is that reports of violent crime fell by 7 percent in Menlo Park in 2016, compared with 2015, according to Menlo Park Police Department data released Feb. 10.

The better news may be that there are relatively few violent crimes in Menlo Park so the 7 percent may not be statistically significant. A total of 30 violent crimes (homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) were reported, down from 32 in 2015 and the lowest according to data since 2004. No homicides were reported in either year.

Property crime is much more frequent, and that rose by 1 percent. A total of 626 cases of property crime (larceny, burglary, stolen vehicles and arson) were reported in 2016, up from 620 in 2015.

In that category, burglaries actually dropped by 29 percent to a total of 101 reported cases.

Larceny (auto burglary, shopliting, pickpocketing, stealing bikes and car parts) rose 9 percent to 492 cases.

Domestic violence also rose, up 13 percent to 128 cases.

There were 10 cases of rape reported in 2016, up from nine in 2015; four cases of arson, up from one in 2015; seven cases of robbery, up from six in 2015; and one case each of an assault on an officer and a violent crime against seniors. In 2015, there were four reported cases of a civilian assaulting an officer, and zero reported cases of violent crimes against seniors.

Citizen complaints

In 2016, there were 26 complaints filed against personnel in the police department, up from 24 in 2015.

According to a police department report, five complaints were sustained; in six cases, the person was exonerated; four complaints are still under investigation or pending; three were found to be unfounded; one was not sustained; one was frivolous; three were withdrawn; and in four cases, there was not enough information to continue the investigation.

That's right, in addition to the cases under investigation, there were seven different outcomes.

Of the sustained complaints, three were for discourtesy and two were for procedural errors, the report says.

Twenty-six complaints a year is "an acceptable number, but we will always strive toward zero," the police department said a statement.

Officers made 38,032 contacts with people during 2016, the department says.

Crimes by area

The top three geographic areas with the most crimes were the area from the Caltrain tracks to University Drive, between San Francisquito Creek and Watkins Avenue, with 209 incidents reported; Belle Haven and the Bohannon industrial park area east of U.S. 101, with 119 crimes reported; and the area from Middlefield Road to the Caltrain tracks, bordered to the north and south by the creek and Encinal Avenue, with 110 crimes reported.

Fewest crimes (four, to be exact) were reported in the Vintage Oaks area surrounding St. Patrick's Seminary in 2016.

Crimes at the Menlo Park Veterans Affairs campus are not reported through the Menlo Park Police Department, but through the federal government, the report says.

Read the Menlo Park Police Department's 2016 crime report here.