Menlo College students raise funds for Syrian refugees

Students at Menlo College in Atherton, working with Associate Professor Marianne Marar Yacobian, are raising funds for the International Rescue Committee to work with Syrian refugees.

Ms. Yacobian and the Menlo College Student Government Association began raising funds and awareness for the Syrian refugee crisis in 2015, but recently redoubled their efforts when a ban on immigration into the U.S. was put into effect. (After several lawsuits the ban was put on hold.)

Ms. Yacobian, who teaches global studies, has done ethnographic research on Middle Eastern refugees.

Information on the fundraising effort is on the website Crowdrise.

The rescue committee says it provides emergency relief, refugee relocation, and disaster recovery assistance in 42 countries.